RaspAnd Project Now Lets You Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Raspberry Pi 3

Arne Exton informs Softpedia today about the availability of the first version of its RaspAnd operating system for Raspberry Pi computers based on Google's latest Android 8.1 Oreo mobile OS.

While an experimental version, RaspAnd Build 180707 now lets you run the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system on your tiny Raspberry Pi 3 Model B single-board computer. It includes Google Play Services, Google Play store, and Google Play Game via GAPPS, YouTube, Spotify 4.6, Jelly Browser, TeamViewer, Aptoide TV, ES File Explorer 4.1.7.2, 8) AIDA64, Termux 0.60, and Quick Reboot Pro 1.8.4.

And the good news is that it's free if you have a previous RaspAnd version. Yes, you can download RaspAnd Build 180707 for free right now and install it on your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B computer. However, please note that the newer Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ model is not yet supported by RaspAnd. Also, it looks like this build isn't working with most monitors and TV screens, but it supports the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch touchscreen though.

"My build of RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 is ready. It’s the first RaspAnd build with Android Oreo 8.1," said Arne Exton. "Build 180707 of RaspAnd can be downloaded for free by those who have purchased RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 180529 (and previous versions of RaspAnd 7.1.2). That’s because RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 can be considered as "experimental". It doesn’t work as good as RaspAnd Nougat."

Android 8.1 Oreo performance is slower on Raspberry Pi 3

Unfortunately, Android 8.1 Oreo performance is slower on the two-year-old Raspberry Pi 3 Model B computer, which has its limitations. That's why this initial build of RaspAnd based on Android 8.1 Oreo is free for download, so you can test it on your tiny SBC and report any performance issues and bugs you might encounter. Also, by downloding RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180707, you also get RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 180529.

Arne Exton promises to improve the Android 8.1 Oreo build of RaspAnd for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer announced on Pi Day 2018, which features a faster 1.4 GHz ARM64 processor, faster Gigabit Ethernet (up to 300 Mbit/s), as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi (up to 100 Mbit/s). Until then, go ahead and download RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180707 and check out the installation instructions on the developer's website.

Showing all installed apps

Google Play Store running