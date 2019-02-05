Purism Wants to Teach You How to Create Games for Its Librem 5 Linux Smartphone

Purism, the computer manufacturer known for its high-quality, privacy-focused laptops powered by a Linux-based operating system, announced an upcoming partnership with GDquest.

GDQuest, an indie game designing company, will be partnering with Purism in an attempt to teach you how to create games that would be playable on Purism's upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone. GDquest's founder Nathan Lovato will be producing several video tutorial for Purism to demonstrate how to create a mobile game for GNU/Linux systems and publish it on the PureOS Store.

"Libre/indie game designers might like to know that Nathan Lovato – game design expert, founder and game design instructor at GDquest – will be making a series of tutorials, explaining how to make adaptive games with high-quality libre game engine Godot; tutorials showing how games can both be created and released on the Librem 5 smartphone, and later submitted to the PureOS store," said Purism.

Games will be created with the Godot Engine

The designing of the mobile games that GDQuest's Nathan Lovato will try to teach you for Purism's upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone will use the popular Godot Engine, a free and open-source 2D and 3D game engine. One of the tutorials will also show you how to sideload your newly created game onto your Librem 5 phone and play it. A total of three video tutorials will be published in the coming weeks by Nathan Lovato.

Purism recently announced the launch of its first app store called PureOS Store, which will contain apps for both its computer and mobile ecosystems. Hopefully, more and more developers will be interested in creating games and other apps for the Librem 5 Linux smartphone, which should launch worldwide in April 2019. Until then, go support GDQuest's crowdfunding campaign.