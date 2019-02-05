> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Wants to Teach You How to Create Games for Its Librem 5 Linux Smartphone

The company announced upcoming partnership with GDquest

Feb 5, 2019 21:12 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Creating a mobile game with Godot Engine
   Creating a mobile game with Godot Engine

Purism, the computer manufacturer known for its high-quality, privacy-focused laptops powered by a Linux-based operating system, announced an upcoming partnership with GDquest.

GDQuest, an indie game designing company, will be partnering with Purism in an attempt to teach you how to create games that would be playable on Purism's upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone. GDquest's founder Nathan Lovato will be producing several video tutorial for Purism to demonstrate how to create a mobile game for GNU/Linux systems and publish it on the PureOS Store.

"Libre/indie game designers might like to know that Nathan Lovato – game design expert, founder and game design instructor at GDquest – will be making a series of tutorials, explaining how to make adaptive games with high-quality libre game engine Godot; tutorials showing how games can both be created and released on the Librem 5 smartphone, and later submitted to the PureOS store," said Purism.

Games will be created with the Godot Engine

The designing of the mobile games that GDQuest's Nathan Lovato will try to teach you for Purism's upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone will use the popular Godot Engine, a free and open-source 2D and 3D game engine. One of the tutorials will also show you how to sideload your newly created game onto your Librem 5 phone and play it. A total of three video tutorials will be published in the coming weeks by Nathan Lovato.

Purism recently announced the launch of its first app store called PureOS Store, which will contain apps for both its computer and mobile ecosystems. Hopefully, more and more developers will be interested in creating games and other apps for the Librem 5 Linux smartphone, which should launch worldwide in April 2019. Until then, go support GDQuest's crowdfunding campaign.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Arch Linux's February 2019 Snapshot Is Now Available with Linux Kernel 4.20.6

Includes all the updates released since January 1st, 2019

Arch Linux's February 2019 Snapshot Is Now Available with Linux Kernel 4.20.6
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Reaches End of Life on April 30, 2019

Canonical recommends the ESM package starting May 2019

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Reaches End of Life on April 30, 2019
Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches, Update Now

Available for Ubuntu 18.10, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches, Update Now
Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0 Released with Kodi 18 "Leia," Here's What's New

Also brings support for several new embedded devices

Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 9.0 Released with Kodi 18 "Leia," Here's What's New
Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Multiple regressions were addressed in Ubuntu 18.04's kernel

Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Fresh Reviews

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

Latest News

System76's Refreshed "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Sale

Ships with Pop!_OS Linux or Ubuntu Linux

System76's Refreshed "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Sale
Purism Wants to Teach You How to Create Games for Its Librem 5 Linux Smartphone

The company announced upcoming partnership with GDquest

Purism Wants to Teach You How to Create Games for Its Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
Arch Linux's February 2019 Snapshot Is Now Available with Linux Kernel 4.20.6

Includes all the updates released since January 1st, 2019

Arch Linux's February 2019 Snapshot Is Now Available with Linux Kernel 4.20.6
Apple Releases Second Public Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, and tvOS 12.2

Everyone can now install the latest iOS, macOS & tvOS betas

Apple Releases Second Public Beta of iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, and tvOS 12.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Reaches End of Life on April 30, 2019

Canonical recommends the ESM package starting May 2019

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) Reaches End of Life on April 30, 2019
Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches, Update Now

Available for Ubuntu 18.10, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches, Update Now
Three Windows 10 Features I Want in Version 1903 (But Which I Won’t Get)

And how to get them without Microsoft updates

Three Windows 10 Features I Want in Version 1903 (But Which I Won’t Get)
Should Microsoft Release More Themes for Windows 10?

Future OS update to bring a brand-new light theme

Should Microsoft Release More Themes for Windows 10?
Microsoft Brings Ink Support to Apple’s Macs Even Without a Touchscreen

Latest Office for Mac update introduces ink support

Microsoft Brings Ink Support to Apple’s Macs Even Without a Touchscreen