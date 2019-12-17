Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering

Purism, the security- and privacy-focused hardware and software manufacturer known for its Linux-based products like the Librem laptops and Librem 5 smartphone, announced today the general availability of Librem Server.

With Librem Server, Purism wants to offer enterprises and businesses of all size secure server infrastructures by not including proprietary firmware, providing easy security verification, as well as customizable enterprise support. Librem Server is built around Purism's PureBoot technology and it was already being used during the past year by customera that support major companies like NASA, Boeing, Toyota, and GE.

"Librem Server is a project we've been working on for the past year at the request of many of our business customers, who want the security benefits of coreboot to work out of the box in their server infrastructure," said Todd Weaver, CEO and founder of Purism. "With Librem Server, our customers get a solution that simply works. With Librem Server, Purism is continuing its mission to create top level secure hardware and software that respects user privacy and provides cutting edge security features unavailable elsewhere."

Highlights of Librem Server

Taking advantage of PureBoot's tamper detection and out-of-the-box vanilla Coreboot support, as well as the disablement of Intel's Management Engine (ME), Librem Server comes with some of the best off-the-shelf server hardware with a completely secure boot process, kernel and boot tamper detection, as well as support for the Librem Key USB security token as an extra layer of security.

On top of that, Purism's Librem Server offering promises customers a Purism Manufacturer Warranty and a wide range of enterprise support packages that better suit their business needs. Additionally, customers will be able to take advantage of Purism's recently released anti-interdiction services for an extra layer of security to make sure the hardware has not been tampered with during shipment.

For pricing information, hardware configurations, support options, and other details please visit the official Librem Server website.