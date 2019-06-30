Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA

Purism, the hardware manufacturer known for its secure Linux-powered laptops and the upcoming Librem 5 security-focused Linux smartphone, announced the upcoming release of the second version of its Librem Key security key.

Launched last year in September, Librem Key is the first and only OpenPGP-based security key designed to offer a Heads-firmware-integrated tamper-evident boot process for laptops. It has the ultimate goal of protecting users' digital lives by storing security keys on the devices, encrypted with the highest cryptographic algorithms.

Next month, Purism wants to launch the second generation of Librem Key, which promises even more protection for users by securely generating security keys directly on the device, while being able to store up to 4096-bit RSA keys and up to 512-bit ECC keys. Best of all, Purism has moved the production of the Librem Key to the U.S..

"Having a secure supply chain is critical for hardware that holds your most sensitive secrets," said Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer of Purism. "By making the Librem Key in the USA, we've removed even more links in the supply chain and can directly oversee the complete process from Librem Key production to shipping to the customer."

Librem Key V2 to launch on July 4th

By moving the production of Librem Key to the United States of America, Purism hopes to avoid any type of supply chain security risks, including cyber-espionage, malware concerns, security hacks, or even copyright theft. Also, the company said that this move will help them beef up the production volume to meet the growing sales demands.

To celebrate the move of Librem Key's production to the USA, in the same facility where Purism manufactured its Librem 5 smartphone devkits, the company announced that it plans to launch the second version of its OpenPGP smart card on July 4th, 2019. To order your Librem Key and learn more about it, don't hesitate to visit the official website.