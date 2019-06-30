> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA

The second generation of the Librem Key launches on July 4th

Jun 30, 2019 20:45 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Librem Key
   Librem Key

Purism, the hardware manufacturer known for its secure Linux-powered laptops and the upcoming Librem 5 security-focused Linux smartphone, announced the upcoming release of the second version of its Librem Key security key.

Launched last year in September, Librem Key is the first and only OpenPGP-based security key designed to offer a Heads-firmware-integrated tamper-evident boot process for laptops. It has the ultimate goal of protecting users' digital lives by storing security keys on the devices, encrypted with the highest cryptographic algorithms.

Next month, Purism wants to launch the second generation of Librem Key, which promises even more protection for users by securely generating security keys directly on the device, while being able to store up to 4096-bit RSA keys and up to 512-bit ECC keys. Best of all, Purism has moved the production of the Librem Key to the U.S..

"Having a secure supply chain is critical for hardware that holds your most sensitive secrets," said Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer of Purism. "By making the Librem Key in the USA, we've removed even more links in the supply chain and can directly oversee the complete process from Librem Key production to shipping to the customer."

Librem Key V2 to launch on July 4th

By moving the production of Librem Key to the United States of America, Purism hopes to avoid any type of supply chain security risks, including cyber-espionage, malware concerns, security hacks, or even copyright theft. Also, the company said that this move will help them beef up the production volume to meet the growing sales demands.

To celebrate the move of Librem Key's production to the USA, in the same facility where Purism manufactured its Librem 5 smartphone devkits, the company announced that it plans to launch the second version of its OpenPGP smart card on July 4th, 2019. To order your Librem Key and learn more about it, don't hesitate to visit the official website.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It will no longer receive software and security updates

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1
Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Affects Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04

Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB

Now rolling out to all supported Chrome OS devices

Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 Officially Released, Here's What's New

Brings latest software updates and other improvements

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 Officially Released, Here's What's New
KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes

Fresh Reviews

Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Another mid-ranger, this time with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

Latest News

Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA

The second generation of the Librem Key launches on July 4th

Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA
Microsoft Confirms New Cumulative Update Bug Hitting Windows 10 Version 1903

RASMAN service might stop working, it says

Microsoft Confirms New Cumulative Update Bug Hitting Windows 10 Version 1903
Apple to Make the Mac Pro in China Despite Risk of Sanctions

The most expensive Mac will be “made in China”

Apple to Make the Mac Pro in China Despite Risk of Sanctions
Donald Trump Now Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption

Officials meet to discuss offensive against encryption

Donald Trump Now Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption
Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Shutdown Bug in Cumulative Update KB4501375

Shutdown delay should no longer occur on version 1903

Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Shutdown Bug in Cumulative Update KB4501375
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It will no longer receive software and security updates

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1
Breaking: Donald Trump Says Huawei Can Buy American Products Again

The policy hasn't been implemented, it's just a statement

Breaking: Donald Trump Says Huawei Can Buy American Products Again
Mozilla Wants to Make Its Firefox for Android Browser Faster and More Private

A preview version is now available for public testing

Mozilla Wants to Make Its Firefox for Android Browser Faster and More Private
Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Affects Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04

Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases