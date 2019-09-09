> > >
Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases

The stable release will co-exist with the rolling release

PureOS running on a Librem laptop
Purism, the hardware manufacturer known for building and shipping Linux-based laptops and phones, announced that they are releasing a stable version of their Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system.

PureOS is Purism's in-house developed operating system based on the well-known Debian GNU/Linux OS, which the company is currently deploying on all of their Librem laptops, as well as the Librem 5 smartphone. Until now, PureOS was delivered only as a rolling release where you install once and receive updates forever.

However, due to the privacy and security-focused Librem 5 Linux phone, which will start shipping to customers on September 24th, the company decided to create a stable version of PureOS that contains well-tested components for a rock solid release, without any bleeding-edge software, which may not always work as intended.

"We're making our PureOS release a stable release, and creating a new rolling release. In addition to this stable release, we're adding two complementary suites–amber-security and amber-updates–which work together to bring a rock solid release," said Jeremiah Foster, PureOS Director at Purism.

A rolling release will also be developed

Purism said that the rolling release version of PureOS will continue to be developed alongside the stable release. However, the rolling release will only be recommended to technology enthusiasts and power users who want to have all the latest versions of the pre-installed apps.

Both the stable and rolling releases will receive security updates, said Purism, which confirmed that the rolling release will lack real-world testing. Those who want to download the stable release of PureOS can do it right now from the official website, which is supported only on 64-bit hardware, of course, or you can test it in a Docker container here.

