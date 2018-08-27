> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Puppy Linux's Cousin Quirky Xerus Gets Last Release Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Quirky Linux 8.6 is now available with various improvements

Aug 27, 2018 13:44 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Puppy Linux creator Barry Kauler announced the release of Quirky Linux 8.6, which appears to be the last in the Quirky Xerus series, based on the Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system.

Coming five and a half months after version 8.5, Quirky Linux 8.6 is here as an incremental update consisting of various updated components and bug fixes, and it's the last in the series as Barry Kauler plans to rebase the tiny GNU/Linux distribution on Canonical's latest long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.

"Quirky Linux 8.6 is the latest in the "Xerus" series, binary-compatible with x86_64 Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS, though built with woofQ and architecturally very different from Ubuntu," said Barry Kauler in the release announcement. "Version 8.6 is an incremental upgrade from 8.5, with package upgrades and architectural improvements."

What's new in Quirky Linux 8.6

Powered by Linux kernel 4.14.63 with the AUFS (Advanced Multi-Layered Unification Filesystem) patch, Quirky Linux 8.6 is built with the latest DEBs from Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS (Xenial Xerus), which is also the last in the series, and brings some of the latest software updates, including the SeaMonkey 2.49.4 web browser, email client, chat client, and news client.

It also improves the EasyShare open-source and simple network file and printer sharing software with support for connecting to Android-powered smartphones, introduces a new Gxlat language translator, and adds a new layer of architectural improvements and bug fixes for a performance boost.

Quirky Linux 8.6 is now available to download if you want to deploy it on new computers, but existing users should be able to upgrade their installations right now to the latest and last release in the series. We're now looking forward to the next major Quirky Linux Bionic series, which should be hitting the streets later this year.

Quirky Linux 8.6
Quirky Linux 8.6

Quirky Linux 8.6 (2 Images)

Quirky Linux 8.6
Quirky Linux 8.6
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.19 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 4.19-rc1 is now ready for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.19 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now
UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Ubuntu Phones, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Brings numerous new features and improvements

UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Ubuntu Phones, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Over 50 security vulnerabilities were patched

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Fresh Reviews

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games

It works because it's not the same as the movies

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games

It works because it's not the same as the movies

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Latest News

GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 399.07 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA

This release is targeted especially at Battlefield V Open Beta, F1 2018, Immortal: Unchained, PES 2019, and Switchblade

GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 399.07 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA
Windows 10 Security Flaw Goes Public, Users Vulnerable to Attacks

Zero-day discovered and published on Twitter

Windows 10 Security Flaw Goes Public, Users Vulnerable to Attacks
Samsung Goes All-In on In-Display Fingerprint Sensors to Fight 2018 iPhone Craze

All S10 models likely to feature such sensors

Samsung Goes All-In on In-Display Fingerprint Sensors to Fight 2018 iPhone Craze
Microsoft Announces Authenticator App for the Apple Watch

The app is rolling out now to users as a public preview

Microsoft Announces Authenticator App for the Apple Watch
Google to Unveil Pixel 3 Phones on October 9 with a Notch and Android Pie

New details emerge on Google Pixel 3 unveiling date

Google to Unveil Pixel 3 Phones on October 9 with a Notch and Android Pie
Leak Points to September 12 as 2018 iPhone Launch Date

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones next month

Leak Points to September 12 as 2018 iPhone Launch Date
Apple Releases iOS 12 Public Beta 9, macOS Mojave 10.14 & tvOS 12 Public Beta 8

Everyone can now install the latest beta versions

Apple Releases iOS 12 Public Beta 9, macOS Mojave 10.14 & tvOS 12 Public Beta 8
Kali Linux 2018.3 Ethical Hacking OS Adds iOS Research, Penetration Testing Tool

Introduces several new hacking tools and many updates

Kali Linux 2018.3 Ethical Hacking OS Adds iOS Research, Penetration Testing Tool
Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 11, macOS Mojave 10.14 and tvOS 12 Beta 9 for Testing - Updated

The new beta versions are now available to registered devs

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 11, macOS Mojave 10.14 and tvOS 12 Beta 9 for Testing - Updated