You Can Now Run Linux on PlayStation 4 with Firmware 5.01 or 5.05, and PS4 Pro

Valentin Breiz's PS4 Linux Loader, the tool that makes it possible to hack your PlayStation 4 gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system, has been updated to work with newer firmware.

Previously designed to work only with PlayStation 4 firmware 4.55 and then with firmware 5.50, Valentin Breiz updated its PS4 Linux Loader utility to also support PlayStation 4 models that run the firmware 5.01 or 5.05. In addition, it would appear that the PS4 Linux Loader tool also supports PlayStation 4 Pro models.

PS4 Linux Loader is a payload tool created by developer Valentin Breiz and it leverages IDC's kernel exploit to let you install Linux on your PlayStation 4 running a supported firmware. However, the hack still does not support some PlayStation 4 models that have a disk drive formatted with the FAT filesystem. A full list of supported models can be found here.

Of course, this comes as great news for the PlayStation 4 homebrew community who wants to hack their gaming console and run a Linux-based operating system. The latest PS4 firmware is version 5.55, which isn't yet vulnerable to the kernel exploit used by the PS4 Linux Loader tool, so don't update to it if you want to install Linux on your PlayStation 4.

Here's how to run Linux on your PlayStation 4 with firmware 5.01 or 5.05 and PS4 Pro

If you have one of the supported PlayStation 4 models running firmware 4.55, 5.01, and 5.05, or a PlayStation 4 Pro, you can install Linux with the PS4 Linux Loader tool created by Valentin Breiz by downloading the bzImage and initramfs.cpio.gz files from here and the respective PS4 Linux Loader binary from developer's GitHub page.

Place all the files on a USB flash drive formatted with a FAT32 filesystem. Then insert the USB stick into one of your PlayStation 4's USB ports and point the PS4 web browser to darbness.com/ps4 to send the payload using netcat, or use Valentin Breiz's PS4 Payload Sender tool, which can be downloaded from his GitHub page (link above).