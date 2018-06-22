> > >
Peppermint 9 Officially Released Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Here's What's New

Supports both 32-bit and 64-bit computers

Jun 22, 2018 
Mark Greaves of Team Peppermint announced today the release and general availability of the Peppermint 9 Linux operating system, a release that adds numerous new features and improvements.

Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Peppermint 9 is using the Linux 4.15 kernel and supports both 32-bit and 64-bit hardware architectures. Highlights of this release include a new default system theme based on the popular Arc GTK+ theme, support for both Snap and Flatpak universal binary packages via GNOME Software, which will now be displayed in the main menu.

Also installed by default is the Menulibre menu editor, the Xfce Panel Switch utility, xfce4-screenshooter as default screenshot utility instead of pyshot, and xfce4-display-setttings replaces the lxrandr utility for monitor settings. The Htop system monitor utiliy is available as well and has its own menu item, and the Mozilla Firerefox is now the default web browser instead of Chromium.

Desktop improvements, new artwork, and more

The Nemo file manager has been updated with a new "Send by email" right-click context menu entry that lets users send various files through their emails, and there's now a new "Create new launcher here" right-click desktop menu item. Also, there's a new "Do Not Disturb" function in the system Notification Settings, and a new "find your mouse cursor" keyboard shortcut as Alt+C.

Peppermint 9 comes with GTK+ overlay scrollbars enabled by default for all apps, makes Qt apps like VLC Media Player to honor the default GTK+ system theme, no longer ask users to log out of their sessions when reseting the panel via the Panel Reset function in the Peppermint Settings Panel, adds new international translations to ICE, and new Skye Web Client and Microsoft Office Online SSBs.

"Even though these are simply links to the free online ‘web app’ version of Office, we are fully aware some people won’t like anything containing the word ‘Microsoft’ on their system, so please be aware they are easily removed from within the ICE application with just a couple of mouse clicks," said Mark Greaves in today's release announcement. You can download Peppermint 9 right now!

