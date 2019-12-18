Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

The Peppermint OS team released today the first respin images to their latest Peppermint 10 Linux-based operating system for personal computers.

The initial Peppermint 10 release arrived earlier this year at the end of May, based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and featuring a Linux 4.18 kernel, as well as various other improvements, new features, and updated components.

Based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, the Peppermint 10 Respin images are here with up-to-date components, as well as kernel and graphics stacks as of December 10th, 2019, including the recently released Mozilla Firefox 71 web browser and Linux 5.0 kernel.

Here's what's new in Peppermint 10 Respin

Highlights of the Peppermint 10 Respin release include a new "Cursor Resizer" GUI utility in the settings panel, new "Web Browser Manager" GUI utility to help users install the most common web browsers, new DLNnetwork and Pinball SSBs, new Arc-Colora GTK themes, out-of-the-box p7zip support, and a Peppermint 6 (LXDE) style xfpanel-switch profile.

Furthermore, Peppermint 10 Respin replaces the two current solitaire SSBs with a single new one, adds more hosts file blocklist options to the Advert Blocker, reverts to an earlier version of the pulseadio-equalizer package from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and makes some changes in the Peppermint Settings Panel for the new GUI utilities.

"We've also (by request) removed the "Dropbox" item from the settings panel, dropbox-nemo is still installed by default (and accessible via the main menu) but should the user decide to uninstall it, it will now not stay in the settings panel," explain the developers in today's announcement.

Last but not least, Peppermint 10 Respin fixes a bug casuing scrolling not to work when using some integrated Thinkpad trackpoint devices, an ICE bug causing mouse access issues at the very top part of the screen, making some Web Apps inaccessible, and an issue with unattended-upgrades, which now work properly in Peppermint.

You can download Peppermint 10 Respin right now through our free software portal for 32-bit or 64-bit systems. Existing Peppermint 10 users will be able to upgrade their installations via the built-in package management system. For new deployments or if you wish to do a fresh install, we always recommend downloading the latest ISO images.