> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Parrot 4.5 Ethical Hacking OS Released with Metasploit 5.0, Drops 32-Bit Support

The operating system is now powered by Linux kernel 4.19

Jan 22, 2019 13:09 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Parrot 4.5
2 photos
   Parrot 4.5

Parrot Security have released a new version of their ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution that brings updated components and a major change for the project.

Parrot 4.5 is now available, powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.19 kernel series, preparing the project for the upcoming Parrot 5.0 LTS release. For future releases, Parrot Security plans to a support two kernels, stable kernel and a testing kernel.

Parrot 4.5 also comes with the latest Metasploit 5.0 penetration testing framework, which introduces major features like new evasion modules, a new search engine, a json-rpc daemon, integrated web services, and support for writting shellcode in C.

This release improves the metapackages for developers,  making it a lot easier to set up an advanced development environment for multiple frameworks and programming languages. These include parrot-devel, parrot-devel-tools, and parrot-devel-extra.

Parrot 4.5 drops support for 32-bit computers

On the other side, Parrot 4.5 is the first release of the ethical hacking operating system to no longer ship with installation or live images for older, 32-bit only computers. With this, Parrot joins the growing trend of GNU/Linux distributions dropping 32-bit images. However, the developers noted the fact that they will continue to support the 32-bit architecture with updates through the official software repositories for existing users.

"We have released 32-bit (i386 architecture) images since the beginning of the project, and we worked hard to provide fresh binary updates for the i386 architecture for a long time. However, 32-bit-only computers are no longer capable of running a full pentest campaign or providing hardware-accelerated support to our security protection systems," said developer Lorenzo "Palinuro" Faletra.

Parrot 4.5 remains based on the Debian Testing branch of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system and it is available for download only as 64-bit images in two editions, Parrot 4.5 MATE Home Edition and Parrot 4.5 KDE Plasma Home Edition. This is also the first release of the ethical hacking distribution to offer virtual appliances in the OVA format that users can import in VirtualBox, QEMU, or VMWare.

Metasploit 5.0 on Parrot 4.5
Metasploit 5.0 on Parrot 4.5

Parrot Security OS 4.5 (2 Images)

Parrot 4.5
Metasploit 5.0 on Parrot 4.5
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Purism Announces PureOS App Store for Its Upcoming Librem 5 Linux Phone, Laptops

The app store will also serve apps to desktop users

Purism Announces PureOS App Store for Its Upcoming Librem 5 Linux Phone, Laptops
Inkscape 1.0 Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor Is Finally Coming After 15 Years

An Alpha version is now available for public testing

Inkscape 1.0 Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor Is Finally Coming After 15 Years
KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Promises Numerous Improvements

The final release will be available on February 12, 2019

KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Promises Numerous Improvements
GNOME Software Package Manager to Feature Better Flatpak Support for GNOME 3.32

A major revamp in functionality is coming to the app

GNOME Software Package Manager to Feature Better Flatpak Support for GNOME 3.32
Android-x86 8.1 Officially Released, Lets You Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Your PC

Android-x86 8.1-r1 stable release is now ready for download

Android-x86 8.1 Officially Released, Lets You Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Your PC

Fresh Reviews

TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review
Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4

You won't find a better control scheme for PlayStation 4

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review

Latest News

Wine 4.0 Officially Released with Vulkan & Direct3D 12 Support, HiDPI on Android

It's now available for Linux, Android and macOS systems

Wine 4.0 Officially Released with Vulkan & Direct3D 12 Support, HiDPI on Android
Google News Might Disappear From Europe

Google says that it could pull the service in the EU

Google News Might Disappear From Europe
Apple Releases iOS 12.1.3, macOS Mojave 10.14.3, watchOS 5.1.3, and tvOS 12.1.2

Now available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV & Mac

Apple Releases iOS 12.1.3, macOS Mojave 10.14.3, watchOS 5.1.3, and tvOS 12.1.2
TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 Officially Launched

New TicWatch models now available for purchase

TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 Officially Launched
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review
Harness the Full Power of Ubuntu Linux on Windows with Multipass for Windows

Multipass lets you orchestrate virtual instances of Ubuntu

Harness the Full Power of Ubuntu Linux on Windows with Multipass for Windows
Canonical Brings Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to IoT & Embedded Devices with Ubuntu Core 18

To be supported for 10 years with security updates

Canonical Brings Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to IoT & Embedded Devices with Ubuntu Core 18
Too Few Users Know This Simple Task Manager Trick in Windows 10

Use the Task Manager with a more simplified interface

Too Few Users Know This Simple Task Manager Trick in Windows 10