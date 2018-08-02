Opera Web Browser Is Now Available as a Snap on Ubuntu, Other Linux Distros

Canonical and Opera Software informs Softpedia today about the availability of the Chromium-based Opera web browser as a Snap package in the Snap Store for Ubuntu and supported Linux-based operating systems.

Used by more than 322 million users worldwide on a wide range of devices and computer operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, Opera is a very popular web browser based on the latest technologies from the open-source Chromium project. On Linux platforms, users can install Opera as DEB and RPM packages.

But, as of today, Linux users will be able to install the Opera web browser as a Snap package directly from Canonical's Snap Store on all supported Ubuntu releases, as well as any other Snap-enabled Linux-based operating system, including Fedora, Debian GNU/Linux, Arch Linux, Gentoo Linux, Solus, Linux Mint, OpenSuSE, and many others.

"We are delighted to welcome Opera to the Snap Store and further expand the choice of applications available to the Linux community. It is popular applications, such as Opera, that have driven the impressive growth of new snaps to the store and ever-increasing user installs over the last year," said Jamie Bennett, VP of Engineering, IoT and Devices at Canonical.

Here's how to install Opera as a Snap package

Installing the Opera web browser just become a lot easier due to its availability in Canonical's Snap Store. Ubuntu and other Linux users can now install the most recent or a development version of the Opera web browser with a single command. To install the Opera Snap, all you have to do is to open the Terminal app and run any of the commands below.

For Opera stable

sudo snap install opera

For Opera Developer

sudo snap install opera-developer --edge

Canonical's Snappy technologies behind the Snap universal binary format for Ubuntu and other Linux-based operating system provides users with direct access to the latest versions of applications as soon as they're out. Snaps are containerized software packages designed to be secure and always up-to-date by offering users automatic updates and rollback features.

Developing story...