Opera Wants to Be World's First PC Web Browser with a Built-In Crypto Wallet

Available on Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms

Aug 9, 2018 17:33 GMT  ·  By  · 
Opera Software announced that it plans to bring its famous crypto wallet used on the Opera for Android mobile web browser to the desktop on Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, in an upcoming Opera for PC stable release.

Opera was already the world's first web browser to introduce a built-in crypto wallet when Opera Software announced it for its Opera for Android mobile web browser, allowing users to do seamless transactions on the Internet while promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the mainstream.

Now, the Chinese company behind the Chromium-based proprietary web browser wants to make its Opera for PC web browser the world's first desktop browser to feature a built-in crypto wallet that will utilize the mobile app by allowing you to buy things on your desktop and confirm the purchases on your smartphone.

"By adding a crypto wallet directly into the browser, we removed the need for complex extensions or separate apps," said Charles Hamel, Product Lead of Opera Crypto. "Opening up the PC browser to crypto marks Opera’s second step towards making cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0 mainstream."

Only for Android users

Opera Software said that users can forget about installing crypto wallet extensions on their PCs when the Opera web browser will get its long-anticipated built-in crypto wallet. All users will have to do is to connect the Opera for PC web browser to the crypto wallet- enabled Opera for Android browser and scan a QR code.

The keys used for signing transactions with your fingerprints will remain stored on your mobile phone, protected by the device's secure authentication methods like fingerprint or iris scanning. Opera Software said that users would also be able to browse Web 3.0 websites and use Dapps (Ethereum decentralized apps) on their PCs.

The built-in crypto wallet in the Opera web browser for desktops will first support the Ethereum blockchain-based cryptocurrency, but Opera Software may offer support for other popular cryptocurrencies with future updates to the crypto wallet program across all variants of the Opera web browsers for mobile and desktop platforms.

"At Opera, we try to stay at the forefront of innovation. Our next aim is to make crypto-integration mainstream. We believe blockchain technology has the power to transform the web of tomorrow and expect it to make a big difference in the years to come," said Krystian Kolondra, Opera's EVP Browsers.

Users can access the built-in crypto wallet in Opera for Android
Users can access the built-in crypto wallet in Opera for Android
Crypto wallet for the Opera web browser will utilize the mobile app
Crypto wallet for the Opera web browser will utilize the mobile app

