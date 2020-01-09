> >
Opera 66 Makes it Easier for Users to Reopen Closed Tabs and Access Add-Ons

Now available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS systems

Jan 9, 2020 
Opera 66 released
Opera Software kicked off 2020 with a new stable release of its cross-platform, Chromium-based Opera web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Opera 66 has been released earlier this week as the latest and greatest version of this Chromium-based web browser, adding various enhancements to the user interface to make it easier for users to access sidebar extensions, as well as to help them more quickly reopen tabs that were closed by accident.

"We have an easy solution for this, one that doesn’t require going to the full history section. When you click the clock icon that takes you to history, your browser will ask if you would like to reopen your recently closed tabs. If you click yes, they will come back as if you had never closed them in the first place," said Opera Software's Joanna Czajka.

The new behaviour of sidebar extensions

The new behaviour of sidebar extensions implemented in Opera 66 lets users more easily access them in the sidebar panel by no longer creating a second column when adding a sidebar extension. As such, sidebar add-ons are now integrated in the main sidebar panel and will automatically appear at the bottom of the sidebar.

Under the hood, Opera 66 is based on Chromium 79.0.3945.79 and comes with a bunch of other small fixes and improvements to speed up your browsing and make the web browser more stable and reliable for everyday tasks. You can download Opera 66.0.3515.27 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now from our free software portal.

Of course, existing users can update their installations through the OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism on macOS and Windows platforms. The complete changelog is available here for our tech-savvy users who want to know about every change that landed in the latest Opera 66 stable release.

