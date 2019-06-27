> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems

Jun 27, 2019 16:26 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Opera 62 released
4 photos
   Opera 62 released

Opera Software announced today the release Opera 62 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, a release that adds various design updates and some new features.

Opera 62 is now available as the latest and most advanced version of the Chromium-based, cross-platform web browser that runs on desktops and mobile devices. This release introduces a new tool called Task Completer, which helps you easily plan your next vacation by allowing you to revisit the hotels you searched for on booking.com locally on the Opera Speed Dial. The Task Completer features is experimental and will be improved in future releases.

"We wanted to experiment with Task Completer in a context where retrieving previous search results is most important, such as travel. When we look for flights and book hotels we don’t always make instant decisions. Oftentimes, we want to go back to a specific hotel and show it to friends or loved ones traveling with us before we book," said Opera's Joanna Czajka.

Design improvements

Opera 62 also introduces various design updates to improve the Dark Mode, add support for Windows' new dark theme by making the authentication dialogs, bookmarks editing, and context menus dark, and made the checkmark icons change color on hover, as well as support for making the Speed Dial tiles larger on HiDPI/4K displays by implementing a new function in the EasySetup panel.

You can download Opera 62.0.3331.18 right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal. If you are already running Opera 60, you can update it via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates by heading to the Update & Recovery section in the Opera menu. Opera 62 is based on Chromium 75.0.3770.80.

Design updates with support for Windows dark theme
Improved support for large HD displays
Improved support for large HD displays
Task Completer
Task Completer

Opera 62 (4 Images)

Opera 62 released
Design updates with support for Windows dark themeImproved support for large HD displays
+1more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
Firefox Premium a Real Thing Now, to Launch in October - Updated

Mozilla to launch premium subscription service

Firefox Premium a Real Thing Now, to Launch in October - Updated
Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Also brings various improvements and bug fixes

Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes
Gmail, YouTube, Other Google Services Go Down Due to “Network Congestion”

Issue already resolved, Google now claims

Gmail, YouTube, Other Google Services Go Down Due to “Network Congestion”
Mozilla Firefox 67 Web Browser Officially Released, Here's What's New

Rolling out now to Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms

Mozilla Firefox 67 Web Browser Officially Released, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Another mid-ranger, this time with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

Latest News

Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems

Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements
Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB

Now rolling out to all supported Chrome OS devices

Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB
Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
How to Enable the Built-in Random Password Generator in Mozilla Firefox

New password generator coming in Firefox 69

How to Enable the Built-in Random Password Generator in Mozilla Firefox
How to Try Out the Rounded Corners UI in Windows 10 Version 1903

Windows 10 Search feature already boasting rounded corner

How to Try Out the Rounded Corners UI in Windows 10 Version 1903
Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Past with Foldable Clamshell Smartphone

The device could see daylight as soon as the next year

Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Past with Foldable Clamshell Smartphone
Intel Can’t Survive Without Apple, to Exit Smartphone Modem Industry

Intel will auction off all of its phone modem patents

Intel Can’t Survive Without Apple, to Exit Smartphone Modem Industry
The Apple Watch Camera Might Not Be Placed on the Apple Watch

Apple patent describes innovative approach for the camera

The Apple Watch Camera Might Not Be Placed on the Apple Watch
Microsoft Rolls Out May 2019 Firmware for Its Surface Devices - Update Now

The update improves system security and camera performance

Microsoft Rolls Out May 2019 Firmware for Its Surface Devices - Update Now