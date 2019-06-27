Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Opera Software announced today the release Opera 62 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, a release that adds various design updates and some new features.

Opera 62 is now available as the latest and most advanced version of the Chromium-based, cross-platform web browser that runs on desktops and mobile devices. This release introduces a new tool called Task Completer, which helps you easily plan your next vacation by allowing you to revisit the hotels you searched for on booking.com locally on the Opera Speed Dial. The Task Completer features is experimental and will be improved in future releases.

"We wanted to experiment with Task Completer in a context where retrieving previous search results is most important, such as travel. When we look for flights and book hotels we don’t always make instant decisions. Oftentimes, we want to go back to a specific hotel and show it to friends or loved ones traveling with us before we book," said Opera's Joanna Czajka.

Design improvements

Opera 62 also introduces various design updates to improve the Dark Mode, add support for Windows' new dark theme by making the authentication dialogs, bookmarks editing, and context menus dark, and made the checkmark icons change color on hover, as well as support for making the Speed Dial tiles larger on HiDPI/4K displays by implementing a new function in the EasySetup panel.

You can download Opera 62.0.3331.18 right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal. If you are already running Opera 60, you can update it via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates by heading to the Update & Recovery section in the Opera menu. Opera 62 is based on Chromium 75.0.3770.80.

