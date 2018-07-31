Opera 56 Web Browser Promises an Enhanced Address Bar, Reorganized Settings Page

Earlier this month, Opera 56 entered development, and while until now there were only bugfix updates released for the upcoming web browser, Opera Software today published a more in-depth look at some of its new features and enhancements.

Based on the open-source Chromium 69.0.3493.3 web browser, Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer is now available for public testing with an enhanced address bar that promises to offer you a more easier way to access your Speed Dial and various other page functions, including the ability to copy/paste URLs, save web pages as PDF documents, as well as make screenshots of web pages or add them to the Speed Dial.

"We are introducing a new feature that puts your Speed Dials and other page functionalities just under the combined address and search bar. This enhanced address dropdown will show a mini version of your Speed Dial and well-known features including copy, paste and save web page links, making screenshots using our Snapshot and more," said Kornelia Mielczarczyk, Desktop QA at Opera Software.

Users will be able to access the enhanced address bar dropdown in two ways, directly from Opera’s start page b clicking on the combined address and search bar while also pressing the down arrow key on your keyboard, as well as from any website by clicking on the combined address and search bar. The new enhanced address bar would definitely make easier to access your Speed Dial folders.

The Settings page now features four sections

Another interesting enhancement coming to the Opera 56 web browser is a reorganized Settings page, which now features categories. As you can see from the screenshot attached below, the Settings page was split into four sections, namely Basic, Privacy and Security, Features, and Browser, to make it easier for newcomers and existing Opera users to configure their favorite web browser.

The Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer release is now available for download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating system if you plan on test driving the new features. However, please keep in mind that this is a development, pre-release version that shouldn't be used for any production work. The final release of the Opera 56 web browser will be available this fall.