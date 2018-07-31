> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Opera 56 Web Browser Promises an Enhanced Address Bar, Reorganized Settings Page

Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer now available for public testing

Jul 31, 2018 15:53 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Earlier this month, Opera 56 entered development, and while until now there were only bugfix updates released for the upcoming web browser, Opera Software today published a more in-depth look at some of its new features and enhancements.

Based on the open-source Chromium 69.0.3493.3 web browser, Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer is now available for public testing with an enhanced address bar that promises to offer you a more easier way to access your Speed Dial and various other page functions, including the ability to copy/paste URLs, save web pages as PDF documents, as well as make screenshots of web pages or add them to the Speed Dial.

"We are introducing a new feature that puts your Speed Dials and other page functionalities just under the combined address and search bar. This enhanced address dropdown will show a mini version of your Speed Dial and well-known features including copy, paste and save web page links, making screenshots using our Snapshot and more," said Kornelia Mielczarczyk, Desktop QA at Opera Software.

Users will be able to access the enhanced address bar dropdown in two ways, directly from Opera’s start page b clicking on the combined address and search bar while also pressing the down arrow key on your keyboard, as well as from any website by clicking on the combined address and search bar. The new enhanced address bar would definitely make easier to access your Speed Dial folders.

The Settings page now features four sections

Another interesting enhancement coming to the Opera 56 web browser is a reorganized Settings page, which now features categories. As you can see from the screenshot attached below, the Settings page was split into four sections, namely Basic, Privacy and Security, Features, and Browser, to make it easier for newcomers and existing Opera users to configure their favorite web browser.

The Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer release is now available for download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating system if you plan on test driving the new features. However, please keep in mind that this is a development, pre-release version that shouldn't be used for any production work. The final release of the Opera 56 web browser will be available this fall.

Categories in Settings page
Categories in Settings page

Opera 56 (2 Images)

Enhanced Address BarCategories in Settings page
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Vivaldi Browser Adds Privacy-Focused Search Engine Qwant as New Search Option

It encourages users to protect their privacy while online

Vivaldi Browser Adds Privacy-Focused Search Engine Qwant as New Search Option
Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions

Also adds a new settings page and site settings pop-up

Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome for Linux, Windows, Mac & Chrome OS to Get Material Design Refresh

The revamped designed can be tested in Chrome Canary channel

Google Chrome for Linux, Windows, Mac & Chrome OS to Get Material Design Refresh
Firefox 61.0.1 Released to Improve Playback of 1080p Twitch Videos, Fix Bugs

It's now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac platforms

Firefox 61.0.1 Released to Improve Playback of 1080p Twitch Videos, Fix Bugs

Fresh Reviews

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL 2018 Review – The Mummy Returns

We give the top Lumia a chance before its complete demise

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL 2018 Review – The Mummy Returns
Gray Dawn Review (PC)

A game that brings new meanings to religious iconography

Gray Dawn Review (PC)
Vampyr Review (PS4)

A missed opportunity and a disappointment for vampire fans

Vampyr Review (PS4)
Motorola Moto G6 Play Review - Sweet Mediocrity

Motorola's budget model is back with a mixed package

Motorola Moto G6 Play Review - Sweet Mediocrity

Latest News

NVIDIA Develops a New Game Ready Package - Get GeForce 398.82 Now

The driver release is targeted at World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and Monster Hunter: World titles

NVIDIA Develops a New Game Ready Package - Get GeForce 398.82 Now
Everything We Know About Apple’s 2018 iPhone Models

Three models, one refresh, two completely new devices

Everything We Know About Apple’s 2018 iPhone Models
Is Linux Still a Threat to Windows?

The days when Linux and Windows were enemies are long gone

Is Linux Still a Threat to Windows?
How to Fix Microsoft Surface Book No Longer Detecting Nvidia GPU

And blocking you from detaching the screen

How to Fix Microsoft Surface Book No Longer Detecting Nvidia GPU
Windows Defender Has Finally Become a Top-Rated Antivirus Product

Microsoft’s security solution gets top score in latest tests

Windows Defender Has Finally Become a Top-Rated Antivirus Product
Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (June 2018)

AV-TEST conducts new research on security products

Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (June 2018)
These Numbers Show Microsoft Edge Has No Chances to Ever Overtake Google Chrome

Google Chrome keeps improving its desktop market share

These Numbers Show Microsoft Edge Has No Chances to Ever Overtake Google Chrome
Windows 10 Likely to Overtake Windows 7 As World’s #1 Desktop OS by Year-End

Windows 10 up, Windows 7 down in latest stats

Windows 10 Likely to Overtake Windows 7 As World’s #1 Desktop OS by Year-End
Apple Falls to Third Place in Top Phone Manufacturers Worldwide

Data shows Samsung and Huawei are leading the market

Apple Falls to Third Place in Top Phone Manufacturers Worldwide
Apple Says Android Switchers Contributed to Huge iPhone X Demand

iPhone X remains the best selling iPhone model in Q3

Apple Says Android Switchers Contributed to Huge iPhone X Demand