Opera 55 Web Browser Debuts with Easier Installation of Chrome Extensions, More

Opera Software has promoted this week the Opera 55 Chromium-based web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Opera 55 is now the most stable version of the Chromium-based and cross-platform web browser, a release that adds yet another layer of improvements and new features, starting with the installation of Google Chrome extensions from the Chrome Web Store, which is now a lot easier thanks to a new "Install Extension' button that'll be displayed on top of the page when visiting the extensions web store.

"Please note that some extensions require APIs (applications programming interfaces) that are not fully supported in Opera. Follow through with the extension’s installation onto Opera to confirm its compatibility," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera. "The Chrome Web Store icon will appear in the address and search bar after you install the web store extension."

Another highlight of the Opera 55 release is the new Settings page, which has been restructured into four sections, including Basic, Privacy and security, Features, and Browser, making it easier for new and existing users alike to configure the web browser. One of the coolest new features of the revamped Settings page is that it now supports dark themes too.

Opera now offers better control of web pages

The Opera 55 web browser promises to offer better control of web pages by improving the page information pop-up to show all the security and content information about the web page in one place, as well as by making it easier to adjust a page’s content settings new shortcuts that lets you access Opera’s settings page more easier than before.

Last but not least, Opera 55 makes it easier to access to your bookmarks by turning on the bookmarks bar by default. To add and edit bookmarks, users need only to click the heart icon in the sidebar of Opera’s start page. Based on Chromium 68.0.3440.106, Opera 55 is now available for download on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows platforms or via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

