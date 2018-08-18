> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Opera 55 Web Browser Debuts with Easier Installation of Chrome Extensions, More

Introduces better control of web pages and new settings

Aug 18, 2018 16:42 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Opera Software has promoted this week the Opera 55 Chromium-based web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Opera 55 is now the most stable version of the Chromium-based and cross-platform web browser, a release that adds yet another layer of improvements and new features, starting with the installation of Google Chrome extensions from the Chrome Web Store, which is now a lot easier thanks to a new "Install Extension' button that'll be displayed on top of the page when visiting the extensions web store.

"Please note that some extensions require APIs (applications programming interfaces) that are not fully supported in Opera. Follow through with the extension’s installation onto Opera to confirm its compatibility," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera. "The Chrome Web Store icon will appear in the address and search bar after you install the web store extension."

Another highlight of the Opera 55 release is the new Settings page, which has been restructured into four sections, including Basic, Privacy and security, Features, and Browser, making it easier for new and existing users alike to configure the web browser. One of the coolest new features of the revamped Settings page is that it now supports dark themes too.

Opera now offers better control of web pages

The Opera 55 web browser promises to offer better control of web pages by improving the page information pop-up to show all the security and content information about the web page in one place, as well as by making it easier to adjust a page’s content settings new shortcuts that lets you access Opera’s settings page more easier than before.

Last but not least, Opera 55 makes it easier to access to your bookmarks by turning on the bookmarks bar by default. To add and edit bookmarks, users need only to click the heart icon in the sidebar of Opera’s start page. Based on Chromium 68.0.3440.106, Opera 55 is now available for download on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows platforms or via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

New Settings
New Settings
Easy installation of Chrome extensions
Easy installation of Chrome extensions
Site settings
Site settings

Opera 55 (4 Images)

Opera 55 released
Opera 55 releasedNew Settings
+1more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Opera Wants to Be World's First PC Web Browser with a Built-In Crypto Wallet

Available on Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms

Opera Wants to Be World's First PC Web Browser with a Built-In Crypto Wallet
Google Chrome 69 Enters Beta with Notch Support, Adopts the AV1 Video Decoder

Now available for testing on Linux, Mac, and Windows

Google Chrome 69 Enters Beta with Notch Support, Adopts the AV1 Video Decoder
Opera 56 Web Browser Promises an Enhanced Address Bar, Reorganized Settings Page

Opera 56.0.3031.0 developer now available for public testing

Opera 56 Web Browser Promises an Enhanced Address Bar, Reorganized Settings Page
Vivaldi Browser Adds Privacy-Focused Search Engine Qwant as New Search Option

It encourages users to protect their privacy while online

Vivaldi Browser Adds Privacy-Focused Search Engine Qwant as New Search Option
Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions

Also adds a new settings page and site settings pop-up

Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions

Fresh Reviews

Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

An adventure that's surprisingly fun to play through

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Latest News

Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Opera 55 Web Browser Debuts with Easier Installation of Chrome Extensions, More

Introduces better control of web pages and new settings

Opera 55 Web Browser Debuts with Easier Installation of Chrome Extensions, More
Linux Kernel 4.18 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It

Works with Linux Lite 4.x, 3.x, and 2.x series

Linux Kernel 4.18 Now Available for Linux Lite Users, Here's How to Install It
AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Radeon Linux Driver Released with Support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Also supports Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS and CentOS/RHEL 7.5

AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Radeon Linux Driver Released with Support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Android 9 Pie Go Edition Coming This Fall to More Than 200 Entry-Level Phones

Introduces exciting new features and enhancements

Android 9 Pie Go Edition Coming This Fall to More Than 200 Entry-Level Phones
Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted in the Wild, Terrible Notch and All

We're still a long way to October 4th launch day

Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted in the Wild, Terrible Notch and All
Happy 25th Birthday, Debian!

It's been 25 years since the Debian Project was founded

Happy 25th Birthday, Debian!
KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux operating system near you

KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable

Q4OS 2.5 for Raspberry Pi now available to download

Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable