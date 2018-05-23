Opera 54 Browser Enters Beta with News on the Speed Dial, Update & Recovery Menu

Opera has promoted its upcoming Opera 54 web browser to the beta channel, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the final version, due for release sometime next month.

Based on the open-source Chromium 67.0.3396.18 web browser, Opera 54 recently entered beta stages of development with a plethora of new features and improvements, among which we can mention a new Update & Recovery Opera menu page that makes it easier for users to update the web browser and reset it to its default state, including the ability to clear temporary data, such as cookies.

Two reset options are provided by the new Recovery function, namely "Keep your data and reset the rest of settings" and "Reset all your data and Opera settings." While the first option can be used to do a soft reset of the web browser to its default settings without deleting anything, the second option will delete all your history, saved password, bookmarks, extensions, and cookies.

You can now read the latest news on the Speed Dial

Another new feature implemented in the Opera 54 web browser is the ability to read the latest news and headlines directly on the Speed Dial page. Dubbed News on Speed Dial, the new feature offers you a collection of some of the most popular news articles from the Internet based on your location and language. A total of 50 news dials will be displayed on the Speed Dial page when scrolling down for more news.

"Catch up on the latest news and headlines directly from your Speed Dial. News on Speed Dial provides the most popular news articles from the web according to the languages and regions of your choosing. Scrolling down below your Speed Dial folders will open 50 news dials for you to peruse, and clicking on an article dial will open it in a new tab," said Kornelia Mielczarczyk, Desktop QA at Opera Software.

The News on Speed Dial feature also lets users filter the news content displayed on the Speed Dial by selecting multiple news categories. Also, it's possible to select multiple languages and regions. Opera's personalized newsreader is still available in the sidebar for all your RSS needs. You can download Opera 54 beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now if you want to take it for a spin and discover its new features and improvements.

News on Speed Dial

Update & Recovery section in the O Menu