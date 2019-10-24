openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment, Many Goodies

The latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment has finally arrived in the software repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system, along with numerous other goodies.

GNOME 3.34 has been released in mid-September, but it was ready for mass adoption as soon as the first point release, GNOME 3.34.1, hit the streets, which happened earlier this month. Now, users of the OpenSuSE Tumbleweed operating system can enjoy it as the entire GNOME 3.34 stack has landed in the stable software repositories.

GNOME 3.34 brings lots of goodies, including support for creating custom folders in the application overview, a redesigned Background panel in the Appearance settings, a better browsing experience, an improved GNOME Boxes workflow, support for saving game states in GNOME Games, smoother animations, and a more responsive desktop experience.

"Developers using GNOME 3.34 will notices more data sources in Sysprof that make performance profiling of applications easier. Improvements to Builder include an integrated D-Bus inspector. Javascript bindings for GNOME were also updated with the gjs 1.58.1 version and gtk3 3.24.12 fixed a pointer offsets under X11 and Wayland," said Douglas DeMaio.

What else is new in openSUSE Tumbleweed

Being a rolling release, where users install once and receive updates forever, openSUSE Tumbleweed always receives the latest software versions, so recent snapshots brought Mozilla Firefox 69.0.3, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.1.2, Samba 4.11, Ruby 2.6.5, snapper 0.8.5, NetworkManager 1.18.4 and NetworkManager-applet 1.8.24 with WPA3 Personal support, as well as yast2-network 4.2.23 and LLVM 9.x.

openSUSE Tumbleweed is also now powered by Linux kernel 5.3.6. More details about all the package updates included in the latest Tumbleweed snapshots are available here if you want to study them. Meanwhile, we recommend all users to update their installations as soon as possible to enjoy the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment and all the other goodies mentioned above.