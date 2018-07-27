> > >
openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest KDE Goodies, LibreOffice 6.1 Office Suite

X.Org Server 1.20.0 and PulseAudio 12.2 are also included

Jul 27, 2018 
The openSUSE Project announced today that users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system series received all the latest Open Source software releases and GNU/Linux technologies.

Dominique Leuenberger reports that a total of eight snapshots have been released for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed users in the past two weeks, bringing the recently released KDE Plasma 5.13.3 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Applications 18.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.48.0 software suites.

Under the hood, openSUSE Tumbleweed is now powered by Linux kernel 4.17.9, X.Org Server 1.20.0 display server, PulseAudio 12.2 sound server, and Mesa 18.1.4 graphics stack. The default system compiler has been upgraded to the first GCC 8.2 Release Candidate, though the final release is already out so it should be available soon.

openSUSE Tumbleweed users also received the LibreOffice 6.1.0 office suite, the SDDM 0.18.0 login manager, though it is recommended that you install it right away before the next snapshot (version 0727 or higher) is out to avoid any login/logout issues, Poppler 0.66, and File 5.33.

"Beware, some scripts might misbehave if they use File to check if a binary is PIE enabled and the script queries for "PIE shared object." Since File 5.33, executables are reported differently to libraries," warns developer Dominique Leuenberger in the mailing list announcement.

Linux kernel 4.17.10 and Python 3.7 coming soon too

As for the updates that are coming soon in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed, Dominique Leuenberger reports that the rolling operating system will soon be powered by the latest Linux 4.17.10 kernel, Ncurses 6.1-20180707, which breaks Xen, and GNU binutils 2.31, which breaks both the GRUB2 and QEMU packages.

Other than that, openSUSE Tumbleweed will get some RPM packaging changes in the way that the SUSE-specific configuration will be moved to a standalone package to make the maintenance of the RPM package easier, and the operating system will start using a new System Role selection instead of the legacy "desktop selection."

Last but not last, Python 3.7 is also coming to the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system series, but not as soon as some of you other there might like. Meanwhile, we recommend updating your openSUSE Tumbleweed installations to receive the goodies mentioned above and stay up-to-date at all times.

