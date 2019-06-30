openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

The openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux-powered operating system has reached end of life on June 30th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive software and security updates.

Released two years ago, on July 26th, 2017, the OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 operating system was the third maintenance update to the openSUSE Leap 42 series, which is also the last to be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 operating system series.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 was based on the packages from SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 3 and was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series. It was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE and SUSE projects decided to give users more time to upgrade to the major openSUSE Leap 15 series.

Today, six months later, that upgrade window is over and openSUSE Leap 42.3 officially reached end of life, meaning that the openSUSE Project will stop releasing software updates and security patches for it. This is also means that users are now urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release.

"On June 30th 2019 the openSUSE Leap 42 release series will reach its end of life, after 4 years of lifetime (42.1 was released in fall 2015). openSUSE Leap 42.3 will receive no further maintenance or security updates after that date. It is recommended for openSUSE Leap users to upgrade to the recently released openSUSE Leap 15.1," said Marcus Meissner.

How to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

If you are using the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release or a previous one in the openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, you are urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release as soon as possible, which is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) and will be supported for many months to come.

The upgrade path from openSUSE Leap 42.3 to openSUSE Leap 15.1 is done gradually through the openSUSE Leap 15.0 release first, and then from openSUSE Leap 15.0 to openSUSE Leap 15.1. The openSUSE project provides details upgrade instructions here. Before upgrading, please ensure you have a proper backup of your files.

If you can't upgrade your openSUSE Leap 42 installations to openSUSE Leap 15, the openSUSE and SUSE communities offer you for evaluation a commercial subscription of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP4 operating system along with the support needed to migrate your workloads from openSUSE to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE).