> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It will no longer receive software and security updates

Jun 30, 2019 00:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
openSUSE Leap 42.3 reached end of life
   openSUSE Leap 42.3 reached end of life

The openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux-powered operating system has reached end of life on June 30th, 2019, which means that it will no longer receive software and security updates.

Released two years ago, on July 26th, 2017, the OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 operating system was the third maintenance update to the openSUSE Leap 42 series, which is also the last to be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 operating system series.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 was based on the packages from SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 3 and was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series. It was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE and SUSE projects decided to give users more time to upgrade to the major openSUSE Leap 15 series.

Today, six months later, that upgrade window is over and openSUSE Leap 42.3 officially reached end of life, meaning that the openSUSE Project will stop releasing software updates and security patches for it. This is also means that users are now urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release.

"On June 30th 2019 the openSUSE Leap 42 release series will reach its end of life, after 4 years of lifetime (42.1 was released in fall 2015). openSUSE Leap 42.3 will receive no further maintenance or security updates after that date. It is recommended for openSUSE Leap users to upgrade to the recently released openSUSE Leap 15.1," said Marcus Meissner.

How to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

If you are using the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release or a previous one in the openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, you are urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release as soon as possible, which is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) and will be supported for many months to come.

The upgrade path from openSUSE Leap 42.3 to openSUSE Leap 15.1 is done gradually through the openSUSE Leap 15.0 release first, and then from openSUSE Leap 15.0 to openSUSE Leap 15.1. The openSUSE project provides details upgrade instructions here. Before upgrading, please ensure you have a proper backup of your files.

If you can't upgrade your openSUSE Leap 42 installations to openSUSE Leap 15, the openSUSE and SUSE communities offer you for evaluation a commercial subscription of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP4 operating system along with the support needed to migrate your workloads from openSUSE to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE).

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Affects Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04

Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB

Now rolling out to all supported Chrome OS devices

Google Releases Chrome OS 75 to Let Linux Apps Access Android Devices over USB
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 Officially Released, Here's What's New

Brings latest software updates and other improvements

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 Officially Released, Here's What's New
KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes
Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for 64-Bit PowerPC Ubuntu Systems

Affects Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, and 18.04 LTS

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for 64-Bit PowerPC Ubuntu Systems

Fresh Reviews

Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Another mid-ranger, this time with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
Judgment Review (PS4)

The creators of Yakuza came out with a spin-off game, and may have accidentally created the best detective game yet!

Judgment Review (PS4)
Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

The latest addition to the Monster Jam game series will get you behind the wheel of a Steel Titan like never before

Monster Jam: Steel Titans Review (PS4)

Latest News

Microsoft Confirms New Cumulative Update Bug Hitting Windows 10 Version 1903

RASMAN service might stop working, it says

Microsoft Confirms New Cumulative Update Bug Hitting Windows 10 Version 1903
Apple to Make the Mac Pro in China Despite Risk of Sanctions

The most expensive Mac will be “made in China”

Apple to Make the Mac Pro in China Despite Risk of Sanctions
Donald Trump Now Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption

Officials meet to discuss offensive against encryption

Donald Trump Now Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption
Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Shutdown Bug in Cumulative Update KB4501375

Shutdown delay should no longer occur on version 1903

Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Shutdown Bug in Cumulative Update KB4501375
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It will no longer receive software and security updates

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1
Breaking: Donald Trump Says Huawei Can Buy American Products Again

The policy hasn't been implemented, it's just a statement

Breaking: Donald Trump Says Huawei Can Buy American Products Again
Mozilla Wants to Make Its Firefox for Android Browser Faster and More Private

A preview version is now available for public testing

Mozilla Wants to Make Its Firefox for Android Browser Faster and More Private
Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Affects Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04

Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in All Supported Ubuntu Releases
SmartTaskbar for Windows 10 Review

Maximize the available screen estate in Windows 10

SmartTaskbar for Windows 10 Review