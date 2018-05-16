> > >
openSUSE Leap 15 Promises Enterprise Migration to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15

Arrives on May 25, 2018, with many updated components

May 16, 2018 
The openSUSE Project is getting ready to release the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system, which is built on the sources of SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 and offers several improvements and optimizations.

Being based on SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15, the upcoming OpenSuSE Leap 15 operating system borrows a lot of code from upstream, so you can imagine that one of the most attractive features of this release will be the ability to migrate installations to the long-term supported, enterprise-ready SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 operating system series for certifications, mass deployments, and everything else you might need from an enterprise OS.

"For the first time, SUSE will support migration from Leap to SLE, which gives system integrators developing on Leap the possibility of moving to an enterprise version for certifications, mass deployments and/or extended Long Term Support," said openSUSE Project. "openSUSE Leap 15 brings plenty of community packages built on top of a core from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 sources, which is the first time the two major releases were built from the beginning in parallel."

openSUSE Leap 15 launches next week

SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 isn't out yet, as it'll be available sometime in the next few months, but openSUSE Leap 15 will be released next week, on May 25, 2018, to give users a glimpse of what to expect from SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, which will be targeted only at enterprises. When SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 is out, system integrators will be able to migrate from openSUSE Leap 15 to SLE 15 if they seek enterprise features.

Powered by the Enterprise Linux 4.12 kernel series from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15, openSUSE Leap 15 will feature the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment, along with numerous updated open-source components and GNU/Linux technologies, including GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 7, systemd 234, PHP 7, OpenStack Queens, and many others that will be revealed on launch day next week.

