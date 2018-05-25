> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Leap 15 Officially Released, Based on SUSE Enterprise Linux 15

Powered by the Linux 4.12 kernel with enterprise patches

May 25, 2018 10:42 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The openSUSE Project released today that openSUSE Leap 15 operating system, which is based on the upcoming SUSE Enterprise Linux 15 series and features updated components and technologies designed for power users.

Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15, the OpenSuSE Leap 15 operating system comes with all the enterprise features power users and IT professionals need, including the ability to migrate openSUSE Leap 15 installations to SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 when it's out later this year. This gives system integrators and administrators the long-term support, certifications, and mass deployments offerings of an enterprise OS.

"Today’s major release of openSUSE Leap 15 is offering professional users, entrepreneurs and ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) a new, fresh and hardened code base for their workloads that supports modern hardware, based on a stable, community- and enterprise-based open-source GNU/Linux distribution – but developed with a modern, more secure, better tested and much more open open-source build system unique to SUSE and openSUSE," said openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio.

Highlights of openSUSE Leap 15

Major highlights of the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system include a new partitioner implemented in the installer, integration with the Kopano open-source groupware application suite, Firewalld as the default firewall management tool, a new classic "server" and "transactional server" system roles with read-only root filesystem and transactional updates, cloud optimizations, and a brand-new look that's been closely aligned with SUSE Linux Enterprise.

openSUSE Leap 15 also improves the YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) and AutoYaST system setup and configuration tools, and updates various of its components to new releases. Among these, we can mention the Linux 4.12 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS and GNOME 3.26 desktop environments, LibreOffice 6.0 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 60 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52 email and news client, VLC 3.0 media player, OpenSSL 1.1.0, PHP 7, and systemd 234.

Existing openSUSE Leap users can now update to the openSUSE Leap 15 release, but for new deployments, you'll have to download the openSUSE Leap 15 installation images. openSUSE Leap 15 works only with 64-bit (x86_64) hardware architectures, but support for the ARM64 (AArch64) and POWER architectures is expected soon. The openSUSE Leap 15 series will be maintained with security updates for the next three years.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Dell Launches New Precision Mobile Workstation Line-Up Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Meet the Dell Precision 3530, 5530, 7530 and 7730

Dell Launches New Precision Mobile Workstation Line-Up Powered by Ubuntu Linux
Looks Like GNOME's Nautilus File Manager Will Allow Running of Binaries, Scripts

The GNOME devs decided to revert the change made last week

Looks Like GNOME's Nautilus File Manager Will Allow Running of Binaries, Scripts
LXQt 0.13 Desktop Environment Officially Released, It's Coming to Lubuntu 18.10

It's now ready for the Qt 5.11 application framework

LXQt 0.13 Desktop Environment Officially Released, It's Coming to Lubuntu 18.10
LibreOffice 6.1 Beta Arrives Next Week for Second Bug Hunting Session on May 28

The final release of LibreOffice 6.1 is expected in August

LibreOffice 6.1 Beta Arrives Next Week for Second Bug Hunting Session on May 28

Fresh Reviews

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)
Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

Latest News

You Can Still Play Overwatch for Free Until May 29th

The game is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4

You Can Still Play Overwatch for Free Until May 29th
Microsoft Praises Windows Defender, Shows You Don’t Need Third-Party Antivirus

Windows Defender scores well in antivirus tests

Microsoft Praises Windows Defender, Shows You Don’t Need Third-Party Antivirus
iOS 12 Could Turn iPhones Into Super-Secure Hotel Room Keys

Report claims Apple planning major NFC updates

iOS 12 Could Turn iPhones Into Super-Secure Hotel Room Keys
GNOME Foundation to Receive $1M from Anonymous Donor over Next Two Years

The money will be invested in the growth of the project

GNOME Foundation to Receive $1M from Anonymous Donor over Next Two Years
Apple Now Sells Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Models with GPS and Cellular

Available in 42mm and 38mm variants with Black Sport Band

Apple Now Sells Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Models with GPS and Cellular
OnePlus 3 and 3T Users Finally Get Face Unlock, May 2018 Android Security Patch

OxygenOS 5.0.3 is now rolling out to users worldwide

OnePlus 3 and 3T Users Finally Get Face Unlock, May 2018 Android Security Patch
New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 397.93 Update

The release is targeted at The Crew 2 Closed Beta title

New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 397.93 Update
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 Is the First Laptop Preloaded with openSUSE Leap 15

Also available from Linode for cloud, infrastructure setups

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 Is the First Laptop Preloaded with openSUSE Leap 15
Thunderbolt Networking Now Supported in Linux's NetworkManager Tool

Supported on Linux kernel 4.15 and later versions

Thunderbolt Networking Now Supported in Linux's NetworkManager Tool
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Receives Support for ARM64 Hardware Architectures

GNOME 3.29.2 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Receives Support for ARM64 Hardware Architectures