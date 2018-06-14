> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices

Beagle Boards, Arndale, CuBox-i, and OLinuXino are supported

Jun 14, 2018 11:54 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The openSUSE Project announced today that it released images for its openSUSE Leap 15 operating system for a bunch of ARMv7 and AArch64 (ARM64) devices, including the popular Rasberry Pi.

Released last month, openSUSE Leap 15 is based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series and introduces numerous new features and improvements over the previous versions. These include a new disk partitioner in the installer, the ability to migrate OpenSuSE Leap 15 installations to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15, and integration with the Kopano open-source groupware application suite.

openSUSE Leap 15 also ships with a Firewalld as the default firewall management tool, a brand-new look that's closely aligned with SUSE Linux Enterprise, new classic "transactional server" and "server" system roles providing read-only root filesystem and transactional updates, and much more. Now, openSUSE Leap 15 was launched officially for ARM64 (AArch64) and ARMv7 devices, such as Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, Arndale Board, CuBox-i, and OLinuXino.

"Makers can leverage openSUSE Leap 15 images for aarch64 and Armv7 on Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded devices. Since openSUSE Leap 15 shares a common core SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 sources, makers who find success with a project or device can more comfortably transition to an enterprise product in the future should certifications become a requirement," said Douglas DeMaio.

Supported ARM devices by openSUSE

openSUSE Project provided us with a list of supported ARM devices by the openSUSE Linux operating system. These include Raspberry Pi 3, Pine64, ThunderX, APM Mustang, AMD Seattle, and HP Moonshot m400 on the AArch64 architecture, Cubie Board, Cubie Board 2, Cubietruck, Arndale Board, Banana Pi, BeagleBoard-xM, CuBox, BeagleBone, BeagleBone Black, and Calxeda Highbank on the ARMv7 architecture.

Additional ARMv7 supported devices include A10-OLinuXino-LIME, A13-OLinuXino, A20-OLinuXino-LIME, A20-OLinuXino-LIME2, A20-OLinuXino-MICRO, PandaBoard, Samsung Chromebook, DE0-Nano-SoC, Versatile Express, and SABRE Lite. The ARMv6-powered Raspberry Pi 1 board appear to be supported as well. For more details on how to get started with running openSUSE Linux on ARM devices, please check out the official wiki page.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat Responds to New Speculative Execution Vulnerability, Patches Coming Soon

Also known as Lazy State Save/Restore or CVE-2018-3665

Red Hat Responds to New Speculative Execution Vulnerability, Patches Coming Soon
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Users Can Now Install Mesa 18.1.1 to Improve Their Linux Gaming

Users can install it via Canonical's x-updates PPA

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Users Can Now Install Mesa 18.1.1 to Improve Their Linux Gaming
Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 "ASCII" Operating System Launches for Init Freedom Lovers

It ships without the systemd init system

Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 "ASCII" Operating System Launches for Init Freedom Lovers
KDE Plasma 5.13 Officially Released with Revamped Lock & Login Screens, Settings

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.13 Officially Released with Revamped Lock & Login Screens, Settings

Fresh Reviews

Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

Latest News

Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera

Samsung's 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook got revamped

Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera
Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Fastest-Adopted Version, Fewer Bugs

Microsoft says AI helped provide smooth upgrade experience

Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Fastest-Adopted Version, Fewer Bugs
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Fully Available Worldwide

The update is now pushed to all compatible devices

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Fully Available Worldwide
openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices

Beagle Boards, Arndale, CuBox-i, and OLinuXino are supported

openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices
NVIDIA Rolls Out Android 8.0 Oreo Upgrade for Its SHIELD TV Consoles

The update adds a fully customizable Home Screen

NVIDIA Rolls Out Android 8.0 Oreo Upgrade for Its SHIELD TV Consoles
HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps

You can try it now in the Chrome OS Canary channel

HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps
AMD Outs New Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.6.1

The new release improves Warhammer: Vermintide 2 performance

AMD Outs New Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.6.1
Windows 10 on Google Pixelbook? Hell Could Soon Freeze Over

Evidence shows Pixelbook could get Windows 10-certified

Windows 10 on Google Pixelbook? Hell Could Soon Freeze Over
Control Is an Exciting New Game by Remedy Entertainment

It's no longer published by Microsoft and it's coming to PC

Control Is an Exciting New Game by Remedy Entertainment
Microsoft Explains How a Windows Security Bug Gets a Fix (Or Not)

Company details security servicing criteria

Microsoft Explains How a Windows Security Bug Gets a Fix (Or Not)