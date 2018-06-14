openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices

The openSUSE Project announced today that it released images for its openSUSE Leap 15 operating system for a bunch of ARMv7 and AArch64 (ARM64) devices, including the popular Rasberry Pi.

Released last month, openSUSE Leap 15 is based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series and introduces numerous new features and improvements over the previous versions. These include a new disk partitioner in the installer, the ability to migrate OpenSuSE Leap 15 installations to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15, and integration with the Kopano open-source groupware application suite.

openSUSE Leap 15 also ships with a Firewalld as the default firewall management tool, a brand-new look that's closely aligned with SUSE Linux Enterprise, new classic "transactional server" and "server" system roles providing read-only root filesystem and transactional updates, and much more. Now, openSUSE Leap 15 was launched officially for ARM64 (AArch64) and ARMv7 devices, such as Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, Arndale Board, CuBox-i, and OLinuXino.

"Makers can leverage openSUSE Leap 15 images for aarch64 and Armv7 on Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded devices. Since openSUSE Leap 15 shares a common core SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 sources, makers who find success with a project or device can more comfortably transition to an enterprise product in the future should certifications become a requirement," said Douglas DeMaio.

Supported ARM devices by openSUSE

openSUSE Project provided us with a list of supported ARM devices by the openSUSE Linux operating system. These include Raspberry Pi 3, Pine64, ThunderX, APM Mustang, AMD Seattle, and HP Moonshot m400 on the AArch64 architecture, Cubie Board, Cubie Board 2, Cubietruck, Arndale Board, Banana Pi, BeagleBoard-xM, CuBox, BeagleBone, BeagleBone Black, and Calxeda Highbank on the ARMv7 architecture.

Additional ARMv7 supported devices include A10-OLinuXino-LIME, A13-OLinuXino, A20-OLinuXino-LIME, A20-OLinuXino-LIME2, A20-OLinuXino-MICRO, PandaBoard, Samsung Chromebook, DE0-Nano-SoC, Versatile Express, and SABRE Lite. The ARMv6-powered Raspberry Pi 1 board appear to be supported as well. For more details on how to get started with running openSUSE Linux on ARM devices, please check out the official wiki page.