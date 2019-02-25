> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Leap 15.1 Enters Beta Based on SLE 15 SP1, Final Release Lands May 2019

The Release Candidate is expected on April 16th

Feb 25, 2019 11:50 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
openSUSE Leap 15.1 beta released
   openSUSE Leap 15.1 beta released

The upcoming first point release of the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series has entered beta phase of development, which will last until mid-April 2019.

While the OpenSuSE project has no plans to support the openSUSE Leap 42.x series, the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release being the last one to be maintained until June 2019, the development team will concentrate their efforts on the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series by working on openSUSE Leap 15.1.

openSUSE Leap 15.1 will be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1) operating system and will bring lots of updated packages, new features, and security fixes in up-to-date installation and live medium to facilitate the deployment of openSUSE Leap 15 on new computers.

Among some of the highlights of the openSUSE Leap 15.1 release, we can mention support for applying updates as a single operation (a.k.a. atomically), improved minimal system installation, support for installations on disk drives with less than 12 GB free space, better UEFI support, GPT (GUID Partition Table) partitioning support, and support for HiDPI displays in the YaST installer.

openSUSE Leap 15.1 slated for release at the end of May 2019

The final release of the openSUSE Leap 15.1 operating system is currently scheduled for launch sometime at the end of May 2019, but not before the Release Candidate (RC) phase, which starts April 16th along with the package freeze development stage. The translation deadline for packages is set for May 12th and translation deadline for infrastructure for May 20th.

Until then, you are invited to test drive the openSUSE Leap 15.1 beta release, which you can download right now from our free software portal or the official download mirrors. Please keep in mind though that this is a pre-release version, so don't install it on production maachines nor use it for any production work you might do at office or home, and don't heistate to report bugs here.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Purism's Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Arrive in Q3 2019

The device will ship with the iMX8M Quad processor

Purism's Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Arrive in Q3 2019
KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Gets First Point Release with over 35 Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Gets First Point Release with over 35 Improvements
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Kicks Off 2019 with Metasploit 5.0 and ARM Updates

Kali Linux 2019.1 is now available for download

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Kicks Off 2019 with Metasploit 5.0 and ARM Updates
Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

You can now download the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 ISO images

Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download
Arne Exton's Six-in-One MultiBootCD Updated with Latest GNU/Linux Releases

EXTON Linux MultiBootCD 6-OS Build 190215 is now available

Arne Exton's Six-in-One MultiBootCD Updated with Latest GNU/Linux Releases

Fresh Reviews

Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)

The Metro series brings its survival horror to the surface

Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)
LG 34WK650-W Ultra-Wide Monitor Review - Value and Quality

Once you go ultra-wide you never go back?

LG 34WK650-W Ultra-Wide Monitor Review - Value and Quality
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Review (PC)

Sleeping is overrated anyway, who really needs it?

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Review (PC)
Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)

The Metro series brings its survival horror to the surface

Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)
LG 34WK650-W Ultra-Wide Monitor Review - Value and Quality

Once you go ultra-wide you never go back?

LG 34WK650-W Ultra-Wide Monitor Review - Value and Quality

Latest News

Mageia 7 Linux Gets Second Beta Release with Linux Kernel 4.20, LibreOffice 6.2

Mesa 19.0 RC and RPM 4.14.2 are also included

Mageia 7 Linux Gets Second Beta Release with Linux Kernel 4.20, LibreOffice 6.2
System76's Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Getting RTX Graphics and Larger Displays

The laptop also gets better graphics, storage, and speakers

System76's Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Getting RTX Graphics and Larger Displays
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Enters Feature Freeze, Beta Available March 28th

The final release will be available on April 18th, 2019

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Enters Feature Freeze, Beta Available March 28th
Nvidia Releases Linux and BSD Graphics Drivers with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Support

GeForce RTX 2070/80 with Max-Q Design series also supported

Nvidia Releases Linux and BSD Graphics Drivers with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Support
Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)

The Metro series brings its survival horror to the surface

Metro Exodus Review (Xbox One)
SanDisk and Micron Unveil World’s First 1TB microSD Memory Cards at MWC 2019

The cards can write data at speeds up to 95 MB/s

SanDisk and Micron Unveil World’s First 1TB microSD Memory Cards at MWC 2019
Canonical Preps Emergency Point Releases for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Due to the recently discovered APT security vulnerability

Canonical Preps Emergency Point Releases for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
How’s Your Experience with the Latest Windows 10 Cumulative Updates?

Failed update installs are a thing of the past now

How’s Your Experience with the Latest Windows 10 Cumulative Updates?
How to Remove Candy Crush Saga in Windows 10 Version 1903

And pretty much any other bloatware app on the OS

How to Remove Candy Crush Saga in Windows 10 Version 1903