openSUSE Leap 15.1 Enters Beta Based on SLE 15 SP1, Final Release Lands May 2019

The upcoming first point release of the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series has entered beta phase of development, which will last until mid-April 2019.

While the OpenSuSE project has no plans to support the openSUSE Leap 42.x series, the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release being the last one to be maintained until June 2019, the development team will concentrate their efforts on the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series by working on openSUSE Leap 15.1.

openSUSE Leap 15.1 will be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1) operating system and will bring lots of updated packages, new features, and security fixes in up-to-date installation and live medium to facilitate the deployment of openSUSE Leap 15 on new computers.

Among some of the highlights of the openSUSE Leap 15.1 release, we can mention support for applying updates as a single operation (a.k.a. atomically), improved minimal system installation, support for installations on disk drives with less than 12 GB free space, better UEFI support, GPT (GUID Partition Table) partitioning support, and support for HiDPI displays in the YaST installer.

openSUSE Leap 15.1 slated for release at the end of May 2019

The final release of the openSUSE Leap 15.1 operating system is currently scheduled for launch sometime at the end of May 2019, but not before the Release Candidate (RC) phase, which starts April 16th along with the package freeze development stage. The translation deadline for packages is set for May 12th and translation deadline for infrastructure for May 20th.

Until then, you are invited to test drive the openSUSE Leap 15.1 beta release, which you can download right now from our free software portal or the official download mirrors. Please keep in mind though that this is a pre-release version, so don't install it on production maachines nor use it for any production work you might do at office or home, and don't heistate to report bugs here.