> >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27

Registrations are now open and free of charge for everyone

May 7, 2018 20:41 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The openSUSE Project plans to host this year's openSUSE Conference event for users, collaborators, and developers at the end of the month in the beautiful city of Prague, Czech Republic.

The OpenSuSE Conference 2018 event will open its doors on Friday, May 25, and will close them on Sunday, May 27, 2018. It will be held at the Faculty of Information Technologies of Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic, for three days of workshops, talks, and a lot of fun.

"The openSUSE Conference is the annual openSUSE community event that brings people from around the world together to meet and collaborate. The organized talks, workshops, and BoF sessions provide a framework around more casual meet ups and hack sessions. A party here and there provides the time to relax and have fun, making connections on a more personal level," said the openSUSE Project.

The openSUSE Conference event is the place for those who use the openSUSE Linux operating system on their computers, to meet up and plan the features of the next major release, openSUSE Linux 15, which is expected to arrive at the end of May 2018 based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux 15.

Be there if you care about openSUSE Linux

If you care about the future of the openSUSE Linux operating system, you should attend the openSUSE Conference 2018 event. Registrations are now open and free for everyone. You can register yourself until Friday, May 25, 2018, if you plan on attending, but don't forget to do so because the organizers need to plan for the right amount of people.

As usual with Open Source conferences, the openSUSE Conference 2018 event couldn't be possible without help from sponsors like SUSE, ARM, MySQL, Tuxedo Computers, Linux Magazine, and ADMIN Magazine. For more details on accommodation and travel, please refer to the information on the official website.

Related Stories

Canonical Releases New Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

The patch addresses a total of nine security vulnerabilities

Canonical Releases New Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
KaOS Linux Celebrates Five Years of Activity with New, Totally Revamped Release

KaOS 2018.04 is now available for download

KaOS Linux Celebrates Five Years of Activity with New, Totally Revamped Release
Ubuntu 18.10 Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available to Download

They're still based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS packages

Ubuntu 18.10 Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available to Download
Linux Apps Are Coming to Chromebooks and You Can Try Them Right Now, Here's How

The feature is still in beta testing at the moment

Linux Apps Are Coming to Chromebooks and You Can Try Them Right Now, Here's How

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)
Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise

It's not a bad keyboard, but it's not really good either

Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

Latest News

Watch: Mac OS X 10.4 Running in Windows Alternative ReactOS via PearPC Emulator

It's possible to emulate other operating systems as well

Watch: Mac OS X 10.4 Running in Windows Alternative ReactOS via PearPC Emulator
openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27

Registrations are now open and free of charge for everyone

openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27
Canonical Releases New Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

The patch addresses a total of nine security vulnerabilities

Canonical Releases New Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Apple to Devs: Build Your Apps with iOS 11 SDK and iPhone X Super Retina Support

The new requirements are enforced starting July 2018

Apple to Devs: Build Your Apps with iOS 11 SDK and iPhone X Super Retina Support
Google Fixes Pixel XL Charging Bug, 56 Bugs with May 2018 Android Security Patch

It's now rolling out to supported Pixel and Nexus devices

Google Fixes Pixel XL Charging Bug, 56 Bugs with May 2018 Android Security Patch
Apple Releases Fourth iOS 11.4, macOS 10.13.5, tvOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1 Betas - Updated

The new betas are now available to registered developers

Apple Releases Fourth iOS 11.4, macOS 10.13.5, tvOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1 Betas - Updated
Google Assistant on Wear OS Updated with Audible Answers and Smart Responses

Updated Google Assistant now rolling out to Wear OS users

Google Assistant on Wear OS Updated with Audible Answers and Smart Responses
Android, iPhone Get Support for Windows Timeline

Windows Timeline integrated in Edge, Microsoft Launcher

Android, iPhone Get Support for Windows Timeline
Microsoft Announces Your Phone App to Connect Smartphones to Windows 10

The app will launch for insiders later this week

Microsoft Announces Your Phone App to Connect Smartphones to Windows 10
Apple to Add Calendar Support to Its HomePod Smart Speaker with iOS 11.4 Release

To be implemented via the Siri Personal Requests feature

Apple to Add Calendar Support to Its HomePod Smart Speaker with iOS 11.4 Release