openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27

The openSUSE Project plans to host this year's openSUSE Conference event for users, collaborators, and developers at the end of the month in the beautiful city of Prague, Czech Republic.

The OpenSuSE Conference 2018 event will open its doors on Friday, May 25, and will close them on Sunday, May 27, 2018. It will be held at the Faculty of Information Technologies of Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic, for three days of workshops, talks, and a lot of fun.

"The openSUSE Conference is the annual openSUSE community event that brings people from around the world together to meet and collaborate. The organized talks, workshops, and BoF sessions provide a framework around more casual meet ups and hack sessions. A party here and there provides the time to relax and have fun, making connections on a more personal level," said the openSUSE Project.

The openSUSE Conference event is the place for those who use the openSUSE Linux operating system on their computers, to meet up and plan the features of the next major release, openSUSE Linux 15, which is expected to arrive at the end of May 2018 based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux 15.

Be there if you care about openSUSE Linux

If you care about the future of the openSUSE Linux operating system, you should attend the openSUSE Conference 2018 event. Registrations are now open and free for everyone. You can register yourself until Friday, May 25, 2018, if you plan on attending, but don't forget to do so because the organizers need to plan for the right amount of people.

As usual with Open Source conferences, the openSUSE Conference 2018 event couldn't be possible without help from sponsors like SUSE, ARM, MySQL, Tuxedo Computers, Linux Magazine, and ADMIN Magazine. For more details on accommodation and travel, please refer to the information on the official website.