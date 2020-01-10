> > >
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

Jan 10, 2020 
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 beta released
The OpenMandriva project announced today the general availability of the beta release of their upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 operating system.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 is considered the first major update to the OpenMandriva Lx 4.x series and promises to ship with the latest and greatest Linux 5.4 kernel, the most recent KDE Applications and Plasma desktop suite, as well as up-to-date apps like the upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 office suite, and many improvements.

The first beta of OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 is powered by Linux kernel 5.4.7 and includes the KDE Plasma 5.17.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.65 and KDE Applications 19.12.0 software suites, all built against the latest stable Qt 5.14 open-source application framework.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 beta also introduced support for more alternative desktop environments, the OpenMandriva clang compiled kernel "kernel-release-clang," which users can install alongside the regular kernel, and Zypper as an alternative package manager.

OpenMandriva is calling photographers to contribute wallpapers

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 will also ship with various refinements to the desktop environment, as well as a bunch of new wallpapers. But the latter won't be possible without community's help, so if you're a passionate photographer who wants the world to see his/her creations, OpenMandriva is looking for some nice wallpapers.

"For the less tech-savvy, photographers and digital artists may have fun in participating to the new wallpapers contest Bright and Shiny. We are looking forward to see your nice pictures to be included in wallpapers-extra collection in final OMLx 4.1 release," reads today's announcement.

Those who want to take this first beta release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 for a test drive on their personal computers, can download the ISO image right now through our free software portal. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, so don't use it for any production work.

