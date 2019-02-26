ONLYOFFICE Announces Blockchain-Based End-to-End Document Encryption

ONLYOFFICE announced the availability of blockchain-based end-to-end document encryption for its free and open-source office suite to make sharing of documents more secure across all platforms.

Coming soon in the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 5.2.4 release, the blockchain-powered end-to-end document encryption feature promises to let users protect their documents, including temporary files, with an AES-256 asymmetric block cipher that's being used even by the U.S. government.

Documents that can be encrypted with the new end-to-end encryption feature include LibreOffice's ODT (OpenDocument Text Document), Microsoft Office's DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX, Oracle's ODS (OpenDocument Spreadsheet), as well as the ODX business process orchestration diagram file format used by Microsoft BizTalk Server.

Thanks to the Blockchain technology, which ensures strong and safe password storing and transferring, users will then be able to save encrypted documents securely on their personal computers or a cloud platform of their choice. Furthermore, users will also be able to securely share encrypted documents for real-time co-editing.

"All documents and user inputs are encrypted on the client side," said ONLYOFFICE in a press release. "Therefore, the data is transferred to the server in the encrypted form and is decrypted in real time on the receiving end if the user has the appropriate access rights to a document."

Available for testing in the developer preview of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors

Before its general availability, the new end-to-end document encryption feature can be tested as we speak if you download the latest developer preview version of the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors office suite and enable the respective mode by creating an account in the Parity/Ethereum-based ONLYOFFICE private network.

Supporting both Nextcloud and ownCloud cloud-based self-hosted file sharing and communication platforms, ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors offers users a powerful office suite for reading and editing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations with collaborative features. To learn more about the new end-to-end document encryption feature and see it in action, check out the official website.