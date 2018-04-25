OnePlus 6 Confirmed to Launch on May 16 with a Notch Design

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus confirmed today on Twitter that it will launch the long-anticipated OnePlus 6 Android-powered smartphone next month on May 16, 2018.

The company already put together a website for the event dubbed "The Speed You Need" and started sending media invites for its next big launch on May 16th. The event will take place in London, UK, and those who want to attend it can buy early bid tickets right now from OnePlus' for only 18,00 €, and you'll also receive a gift.

OnePlus 6 promises to be the fastest OnePlus smartphone ever, rumored to ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chip, an Adreno 630 GPU, up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage, a bright and gorgeous 6.28-inch AMOLED display, and the most recent OxygenOS software powered by Google's Android 8.1 (Oreo).

OnePlus 6 will have a notch design

Hate it or love it, the OnePlus 6 will also adopt a so-called display notch design, though the company confirmed earlier this month that users would be able to disable it thanks to a brand new functionality that Google implemented in its upcoming Android P mobile operating system.

"A black-out feature was seriously considered in the early stages of the development of the OnePlus 6. At the time we decided against adding this feature. This function will enable you to black out the background of the notifications and status bar," explained Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO on the OnePlus forums.

That being said, we can't wait for OnePlus to see what new technologies it managed to implement in the OnePlus 6, which comes almost a year after the discontinued OnePlus 5 and only six months after OnePlus 5T. Mark your calendars for the OnePlus 6 launch event on May 16, 2018, at 12PM EDT (4PM GMT).

