> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Nvidia Releases New Linux Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Support

Long-lived Nvidia 440.31 is now available for download

Nov 4, 2019 15:54 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Nvidia 440.31 released
   Nvidia 440.31 released

Nvidia has released today a new graphics driver for UNIX systems, including GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, to add support for new GPUs and various improvements.

Nvidia 440.31 is now available as the latest long-lived branch of the proprietary graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris platforms, adding support for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, parallel GLSL shader linking by default, support for HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR), as well as support for the GL_NV_gpu_multicast and GLX_NV_multigpu_context extensions.

It also brings VP9 decode support to the Nvidia VDPAU driver, a new "SidebandSocketPath" X configuration option to control the folder where the X driver creates a pathname UNIX domain socket that's being used to communicate with the Nvidia OpenGL, Vulkan, and VDPAU driver components, and EGL support for PRIME render offload, and optimizes the GPU clock management strategy.

Bug fixes, improvements, and other changes

The Nvidia 440.31 graphics driver also fixes several issues reported by users from previous releases, including a regression in the Nvidia 440.26 driver that may prevent the Nvidia kernel modules from building correctly on systems localized in another language than English, as well as a bug that would cause the X server to crash when running apps with GLX indirect rendering.

Initial support for Linux kernel 5.4 is present as well in the Nvidia 440.31 graphics driver, which updates several components, such as the Module.symvers sanity check to address an error occurring during the installation of the driver or when rebuilding DKMS against Linux 5.4 RC kernels, and the nvidia-drm kernel module to be compatible with the removal of the DRIVER_PRIME flag in newer Linux kernel versions.

Among other noteworthy changes, we can mention that the Nvidia 440.31 graphics driver updates the confirmation dialog box displayed when quitting the nvidia-settings control panel to report when there's pending configuration changes that may be lost if they're not saved or applied before quitting, and improves support for the Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV video games.

With this releas, the Nvidia driver will now fall back to system memory when video memory is full for certain driver-internal allocations. You can download Nvidia 440.31 for 64-bit GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris operating systems right now through our free software portal or update your installations via the official repositories of your favorite distribution.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Latest release ships with updated components

Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

It will soon add USB support for Raspberry Pi 4 4GB boards

Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards
SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates

Also includes Linux kernel 5.2.17 and Yad 5.0

SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates
KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3
Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)

Latest News

Google Outs Android Security Patch for November 2019, 38 Vulnerabilities Fixed

Also adds various improvements for supported Pixel phones

Google Outs Android Security Patch for November 2019, 38 Vulnerabilities Fixed
Nvidia Releases New Linux Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Support

Long-lived Nvidia 440.31 is now available for download

Nvidia Releases New Linux Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Support
Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Latest release ships with updated components

Raspbian PIXEL Fork for PC and Mac Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Adobe Photoshop for iPad Officially Released, Now Available to Download for Free

The app is free but offers in-app purchases

Adobe Photoshop for iPad Officially Released, Now Available to Download for Free
Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

It will soon add USB support for Raspberry Pi 4 4GB boards

Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards
SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates

Also includes Linux kernel 5.2.17 and Yad 5.0

SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)
Ubuntu Touch Installer Now Supports OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia X Ubuntu Phones

It's now easier to install Ubuntu Touch on these phones

Ubuntu Touch Installer Now Supports OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia X Ubuntu Phones