> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Now available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems too

Jul 17, 2018 10:35 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Nvidia released a new version of its long-lived proprietary display driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems to add compatibility with recent Linux kernels and fix various bugs.

While not a major release, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary graphics driver brings better compatibility with the latest Linux kernels. However, Nvidia didn't mention if it's now possible to compile its proprietary display drivers with the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series or just with the recent Linux 4.17 point releases.

In addition to improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary display driver for Linux-based operating systems addresses a random hang issue that could occur for some users when running Vulkan apps in full-screen mode and flipping was allowed.

For all supported platforms, the Nvidia proprietary graphics driver also fixes a bug that might have caused KDE desktop environment's KWin window and composite manager to crash when launching some OpenGL apps and removes informational messages printed by the nvidia-modeset.ko kernel module when GPUs were freed or allocated.

Nvidia 390.77 is now the recommended version for all users

The Nvidia 390.77 proprietary graphics driver is now the recommended version for all Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris users using a supported Nvidia GPU. You can download Nvidia 390.77 for 32-bit or 64-bit Linux-based operating systems, 32-bit ARM Linux systems, as well as 32-bit or 64-bit FreeBSD and Solaris platforms.

For users with older Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia released last month the Nvidia Legacy 340.107 proprietary graphics drivers with support for X.Org Server 1.20 (ABI 24), an updated nvidia-bug-report.sh script that can better check for kern.log logs on Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions, and a fix for an X server crash, which occurred when running X11 apps that call the XRenderAddTraps() function.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent

AWS Systems Manager Agent comes pre-installed in latest AMIs

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent
Your Help Is Needed to Test VeraCrypt Support in the Tails Anonymous OS, GNOME

For unlocking encrypted volumes and offering better security

Your Help Is Needed to Test VeraCrypt Support in the Tails Anonymous OS, GNOME
While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates

Including KDE Plasma 5.12.6, Firefox 61.0.1, and Mesa 18.1.3

While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws

Fresh Reviews

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Latest News

Should Windows 8.1 Users Already Jump Ship?

Developers are one by one giving up on their apps

Should Windows 8.1 Users Already Jump Ship?
Google Slapped with €4.3 Billion Fine for Android Antitrust Practices

The company has 90 days to fix the issues

Google Slapped with €4.3 Billion Fine for Android Antitrust Practices
Three Reasons Microsoft Edge Can’t Replace Google Chrome on My PC

Google Chrome remains the browser of choice for me

Three Reasons Microsoft Edge Can’t Replace Google Chrome on My PC
How to Hide a Drive in Windows 10

Hide any drive from showing up in File Explorer

How to Hide a Drive in Windows 10
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Is Getting Private and Open Betas Soon

Prepare for yet another multiplayer game with Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Is Getting Private and Open Betas Soon
Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Cumulative Update Issue Breaking Down Exchange

July 16 updates said to correct bug in previous update

Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Cumulative Update Issue Breaking Down Exchange
Microsoft to Pay Hackers Breaking Multi-Factor Authentication Up to $100,000

Company announces new bug bounty program

Microsoft to Pay Hackers Breaking Multi-Factor Authentication Up to $100,000
Apple Won’t Let Users Buy Its New Fast Charger Unless They Get a 2018 iPhone

The charger won’t be sold separately, according to report

Apple Won’t Let Users Buy Its New Fast Charger Unless They Get a 2018 iPhone
Android Beats iPhone for US Domination

Data shows Android accounts for 63% of activations

Android Beats iPhone for US Domination
Samsung Galaxy Watch Could Launch Next Month, No Wear OS Version in Sight

The device could see daylight alongside the Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch Could Launch Next Month, No Wear OS Version in Sight