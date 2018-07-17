Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Nvidia released a new version of its long-lived proprietary display driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems to add compatibility with recent Linux kernels and fix various bugs.

While not a major release, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary graphics driver brings better compatibility with the latest Linux kernels. However, Nvidia didn't mention if it's now possible to compile its proprietary display drivers with the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series or just with the recent Linux 4.17 point releases.

In addition to improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary display driver for Linux-based operating systems addresses a random hang issue that could occur for some users when running Vulkan apps in full-screen mode and flipping was allowed.

For all supported platforms, the Nvidia proprietary graphics driver also fixes a bug that might have caused KDE desktop environment's KWin window and composite manager to crash when launching some OpenGL apps and removes informational messages printed by the nvidia-modeset.ko kernel module when GPUs were freed or allocated.

Nvidia 390.77 is now the recommended version for all users

The Nvidia 390.77 proprietary graphics driver is now the recommended version for all Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris users using a supported Nvidia GPU. You can download Nvidia 390.77 for 32-bit or 64-bit Linux-based operating systems, 32-bit ARM Linux systems, as well as 32-bit or 64-bit FreeBSD and Solaris platforms.

For users with older Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia released last month the Nvidia Legacy 340.107 proprietary graphics drivers with support for X.Org Server 1.20 (ABI 24), an updated nvidia-bug-report.sh script that can better check for kern.log logs on Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions, and a fix for an X server crash, which occurred when running X11 apps that call the XRenderAddTraps() function.