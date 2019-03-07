> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Nine Collabora Developers Have Contributed 45 Patches to the Linux 5.0 Kernel

Linux 5.0 is now the most advanced kernel series

Mar 7, 2019 13:33 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Collabora's contributions to Linux kernel 5.0
   Collabora's contributions to Linux kernel 5.0

With the Linux 5.0 kernel series out the door, it's time to take a look a Collabora's contributions to this major milestone, which will soon be ready for mass adoption.

Linux kernel 5.0 brings several goodies to the table, including FreeSync support in the AMDGPU open-source graphics driver for stutter-free viewing experience on AMD Radeon GPUs, support for swap files in the Btrfs file system, a new energy-aware scheduling feature for ARM big.LITTLE CPUs, and support for the Adiantum file system encryption in fscrypt for low power devices.

Linux kernel 5.0 also introduces support for the binderfs file system to allow running of multiple Android instances, support for the Generic Receive Offload (GRO) feature in the UDP implementation, and much more. Collabora's developers managed to contribute a total of 45 patches during the development cycle of Linux kernel 5.0, as well as to sign-off-by tag 47 patches and reviewed-by tag 9 patches.

Here are Collabora's contributions to Linux kernel 5.0

In the graphics area, Collabora's contributions to Linux kernel 5.0 include a render node for the VGEM DRM driver that meets the initial intent of the graphics driver of being a virtual render node instead of it being used as a primary/master node for the rendering capability, and Explicit Synchronization of dma-bufs for the virtio_gpu virtual display/GPU driver used by QEMU.

In the media area, Collabora has enabled hardware accelerated JPEG encoding on the rk3288 and rk3399 Rockchip SoCs and improved the VIMC (Virtual Media Controller Driver) driver. For the Chrome OS platform, Collabora made a change in the Chrome development model towards an upstream-first policy. They also added support for custom sysfs attributes and cleaned up existing drivers. More details about all the contributions made by Collabora are available in their latest blog post.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Fresh Reviews

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review

Perfectly captures the series' spirit and improves upon it

Devil May Cry 5 (PC) Review
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

Latest News

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04

ExTiX 19.3 Build 190307 is now available for download

ExTiX 19.3 Is the First OS to Ship with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 19.04
How to Enable Extensions in Mozilla Firefox 67 Private Windows

New policy blocking extensions in private browser windows

How to Enable Extensions in Mozilla Firefox 67 Private Windows
How to Use Skype for Web in Mozilla Firefox and Opera Browsers

Because Microsoft only supports Chrome and Edge for now

How to Use Skype for Web in Mozilla Firefox and Opera Browsers
Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox

New Skype for Web finally available to “some” users

Microsoft’s New Skype for Web Doesn’t Support Linux and Mozilla Firefox
Apple Getting Ready to Launch 7th Gen iPod touch with All-Screen Design

Icon hints at imminent launch of a new-generation iPod

Apple Getting Ready to Launch 7th Gen iPod touch with All-Screen Design
Samsung Galaxy S10 Shipped Unsealed to Some Customers

Most complains coming from buyers in the US

Samsung Galaxy S10 Shipped Unsealed to Some Customers
Opera Browser Updated with Google Chrome Security Fix

New version of Opera now available for download

Opera Browser Updated with Google Chrome Security Fix
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Android Apps with Over 700,000 Installs Use New Trick to Escape Full Removal

New malicious apps caught in the Google Play Store

Android Apps with Over 700,000 Installs Use New Trick to Escape Full Removal