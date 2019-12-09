> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Dec 9, 2019 14:19 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
RHEL 7 and CentOS 7 kernel bugfix release
   RHEL 7 and CentOS 7 kernel bugfix release

Red Hat Security team have published a new Linux kernel update that addresses two important bugs in the Linux 3.10 kernel packages of all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 systems.

The new Linux kernel update, which is available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 systems, is only a bugfix release, not a security update, addressing a bug that made applications consume the entire allocated CPU quota, as well as to backport the "sched: Fix race between task_group and sched_task_group" fix.

Users are advised to update their kernel packages in all the supported systems (see below for details) to kernel-3.10.0-1062.9.1.el7.x86_64.rpm and related packages, all of which are available to install for free from the stable software repositories of all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system variants and CentOS Linux 7.

Affected products

Affected Red Hat products include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux - Extended Update Support 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - AUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems 7, as well as Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems - Extended Update Support 7.7.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian - Extended Update Support 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Scientific Computing 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux EUS Compute Node 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian - Extended Update Support 7.7 systems are also affected.

Additionally, this kernel bugfix release is available for Red Hat Virtualization Host 4, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - TUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (for IBM Power LE) - Update Services for SAP Solutions 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - Update Services for SAP Solutions 7.7, and CentOS Linux 7 systems. Users should reboot their machines after installing the new kernel version.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.5-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now
Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now

It's based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now
Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL

Company hiring “for the future of Ubuntu on WSL”

Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL
Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs

Ubuntu AWS is moving to a rolling kernel model

Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs
Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipping starts in Q3 2020 and the phone costs $1.999 USD

Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes

Also includes various new features and improvements

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes
Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC Coming to Consoles in February 2020

It adds a new playable episode, new greeting mode, more

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC Coming to Consoles in February 2020
Ostranauts, a Space Sim Set in the NEO Scavenger Universe Arrives in Early 2020

Enjoy detailed ship controls, hire crew with emotional needs

Ostranauts, a Space Sim Set in the NEO Scavenger Universe Arrives in Early 2020
Chicken Police - Paint It Red Is a Film-Noir Buddy-Cop Adventure Coming in 2020

Featuring a rich storyline and an interrogation system

Chicken Police - Paint It Red Is a Film-Noir Buddy-Cop Adventure Coming in 2020
Apple Releases iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1

The new versions are now available for all supported devices

Apple Releases iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1
Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now

Debian- and Red Hat-based 64-bit packages are available

Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now
Deep Sky Derelicts' Second Expansion "Station Life" Adds New Playable Class

The expansion will release on PC on December 12

Deep Sky Derelicts' Second Expansion "Station Life" Adds New Playable Class
Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager

A portable distro that lives in a USB flash drive

Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager
GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 441.66 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA

This driver improves MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries performance

GeForce Game Ready Graphics Driver 441.66 WHQL Made Available by NVIDIA