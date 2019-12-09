New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs

Red Hat Security team have published a new Linux kernel update that addresses two important bugs in the Linux 3.10 kernel packages of all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 systems.

The new Linux kernel update, which is available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 systems, is only a bugfix release, not a security update, addressing a bug that made applications consume the entire allocated CPU quota, as well as to backport the "sched: Fix race between task_group and sched_task_group" fix.

Users are advised to update their kernel packages in all the supported systems (see below for details) to kernel-3.10.0-1062.9.1.el7.x86_64.rpm and related packages, all of which are available to install for free from the stable software repositories of all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system variants and CentOS Linux 7.

Affected products

Affected Red Hat products include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux - Extended Update Support 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - AUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems 7, as well as Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems - Extended Update Support 7.7.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian - Extended Update Support 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Scientific Computing 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux EUS Compute Node 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian - Extended Update Support 7.7 systems are also affected.

Additionally, this kernel bugfix release is available for Red Hat Virtualization Host 4, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - TUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (for IBM Power LE) - Update Services for SAP Solutions 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server - Update Services for SAP Solutions 7.7, and CentOS Linux 7 systems. Users should reboot their machines after installing the new kernel version.