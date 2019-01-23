> >
Softpedia Homepage   

New Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Ubuntu Is Now Available in the US, Europe and Canada

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380) is out now on sale

Jan 23, 2019 18:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition 9380 with Ubuntu
   Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition 9380 with Ubuntu

Dell's Barton George announced today that the eighth generation of the Ubuntu-powered XPS 13 developer edition series is now on sale in the US, Europe, and Canada.

A year after the launch of the latest Dell XPS 13 developer edition  (model 9370) in January 2018, the new Dell XPS 13 developer edition (model 9380) is now available on sale in the US, Canada, and Europe from Dell's online store and in-stores. It comes with the Ubuntu Linux operating system pre-installed.

"Last January the Dell XPS 13 developer edition (9370) made its debut Today we’re excited to announce that one year later its successor, the XPS 13 developer edition (9380), is now available in the US, Canada, and Europe," said Barton George, Founder and lead of Project Sputnik at Dell.

Technical specs of Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380)

The major differences between last year's 9370 and the latest 9380 model of Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop, besides the upgraded hardware, are the new placement of the webcam on top instead of the bottom of the screen and native suspend-to-idle support, which makes resumes from sleep snappier.

Under the hood, the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop is powered by Intel's 8th generation i3, i5 and i7 processors (Intel Whiskey Lake U, 15W, non-vPro) and up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM. It also comes with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display with support for FHD and UHD resolutions, and features up to 2TB storage.

The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop comes with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system preloaded. Users can purchase the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380) model, which is highly configurable, in the US, Canada, and select countries in Europe from Dell's online store at the starting price of $739.99.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Launch with a "Radical New Icon Style"

The new icon stlye will feature modern design elements

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Launch with a "Radical New Icon Style"
Debian & Ubuntu Fix Man-in-the-Middle Attack in APT Package Manager, Update Now

Could let remote attackers install malicious packages

Debian & Ubuntu Fix Man-in-the-Middle Attack in APT Package Manager, Update Now
Fedora Remix for WSL Now Available for Download on Windows 10

Remix of Fedora Linux distro live in the Microsoft Store

Fedora Remix for WSL Now Available for Download on Windows 10
Wine 4.0 Officially Released with Vulkan & Direct3D 12 Support, HiDPI on Android

It's now available for Linux, Android and macOS systems

Wine 4.0 Officially Released with Vulkan & Direct3D 12 Support, HiDPI on Android
Harness the Full Power of Ubuntu Linux on Windows with Multipass for Windows

Multipass lets you orchestrate virtual instances of Ubuntu

Harness the Full Power of Ubuntu Linux on Windows with Multipass for Windows

Fresh Reviews

TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review
Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4

You won't find a better control scheme for PlayStation 4

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review

Latest News

Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" Released with Patched APT Package Manager

No other updates are included in this release

Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" Released with Patched APT Package Manager
New Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Ubuntu Is Now Available in the US, Europe and Canada

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380) is out now on sale

New Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Ubuntu Is Now Available in the US, Europe and Canada
GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Launch with a "Radical New Icon Style"

The new icon stlye will feature modern design elements

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment to Launch with a "Radical New Icon Style"
Debian & Ubuntu Fix Man-in-the-Middle Attack in APT Package Manager, Update Now

Could let remote attackers install malicious packages

Debian & Ubuntu Fix Man-in-the-Middle Attack in APT Package Manager, Update Now
Hands-On with All the New Features in Opera 58

New version of Opera browser is now up for grabs

Hands-On with All the New Features in Opera 58
What Are Windows 10 Servicing Stack Updates And Why Do We Need Them?

SSUs are released for Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (all versions)

What Are Windows 10 Servicing Stack Updates And Why Do We Need Them?
Apple’s Second-Generation AirPods Could Launch with Health Monitoring Features

The new model is expected sometime this year

Apple’s Second-Generation AirPods Could Launch with Health Monitoring Features
Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Hotspot Issue Caused by Cumulative Update KB4480116

New cumulative update for version 1809 brings lots of fixes

Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Hotspot Issue Caused by Cumulative Update KB4480116
New Hotfix Graphics Driver Available from NVIDIA - Get GeForce 417.75

The driver removes flickering for SYNC and HDMI monitors

New Hotfix Graphics Driver Available from NVIDIA - Get GeForce 417.75