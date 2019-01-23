New Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Ubuntu Is Now Available in the US, Europe and Canada

Dell's Barton George announced today that the eighth generation of the Ubuntu-powered XPS 13 developer edition series is now on sale in the US, Europe, and Canada.

A year after the launch of the latest Dell XPS 13 developer edition (model 9370) in January 2018, the new Dell XPS 13 developer edition (model 9380) is now available on sale in the US, Canada, and Europe from Dell's online store and in-stores. It comes with the Ubuntu Linux operating system pre-installed.

"Last January the Dell XPS 13 developer edition (9370) made its debut Today we’re excited to announce that one year later its successor, the XPS 13 developer edition (9380), is now available in the US, Canada, and Europe," said Barton George, Founder and lead of Project Sputnik at Dell.

Technical specs of Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380)

The major differences between last year's 9370 and the latest 9380 model of Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop, besides the upgraded hardware, are the new placement of the webcam on top instead of the bottom of the screen and native suspend-to-idle support, which makes resumes from sleep snappier.

Under the hood, the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop is powered by Intel's 8th generation i3, i5 and i7 processors (Intel Whiskey Lake U, 15W, non-vPro) and up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM. It also comes with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display with support for FHD and UHD resolutions, and features up to 2TB storage.

The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop comes with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system preloaded. Users can purchase the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (9380) model, which is highly configurable, in the US, Canada, and select countries in Europe from Dell's online store at the starting price of $739.99.

