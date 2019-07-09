> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mozilla Releases Firefox 68 as the Next ESR Series with Cryptomining Protection

Now rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows users

Jul 9, 2019 15:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 68
   Firefox 68

Mozilla officially released today the Firefox 68 web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows, making it an ESR (Extended Support Release) version.

The popular open-source and cross-platform Firefox web browser from Mozilla has been updated to version 68.0, a major release that expands the dark mode in the reader view to make the controls, toolbars, and sidebars on windows dark too. Additionally, Firefox 68 introduces new cryptomining and fingerprinting protections to strict content blocking settings.

Firefox 68 also improves add-on security and discovery by introducing a Recommended Extensions program in about:addons to help users easily find high quality and secure add-ons and themes, a new reporting feature in about:addons to let users quickly report security and performance issues with add-ons, and revamp the extensions dashboard in about:addons.

For Windows users, Firefox 68 makes the WebRender available on Windows 10 systems with AMD Radeon graphics cards and adds support for the Windows Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS) to allow the web browser to update itself in the background when it's closed.

Among other changes, Firefox 68 implements more security measures so that local files no longer access other files in the same directory, require secure HTTPS connections for the camera and microphone, and adds a new method for syncing non-default preferences. Of course, numerous security issues has been fixed as well.

What's new for ESR (Extended Support Release) users in Firefox 68

As Firefox 68 is now that latest ESR (Extended Support Release) series of the open-source web browser, there are several new features for ESR users to improve their browsing experience in enterprise environments. These include a MSI installer for Windows deployments, configuration profiles for macOS deployments, and the ability to read certificate roots from the macOS Keychain.

Several new extra policies were added as well in Firefox 68 ESR for all support platforms, including local file links, new tab page configuration and disabling, download behavior, search suggestions, extension blacklisting and whitelisting by website and ID, managed storage for using policies in Webextensions, and a subset of commonly used Firefox preferences. You can download Firefox 68 for Linux, macOS, and Windows right now.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 68 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Mac, and Windows

The binaries and source code are available now

Mozilla Firefox 68 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Mac, and Windows
Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems

Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements
Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
Firefox Premium a Real Thing Now, to Launch in October - Updated

Mozilla to launch premium subscription service

Firefox Premium a Real Thing Now, to Launch in October - Updated
Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Also brings various improvements and bug fixes

Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

Ethical Hacking OS Kali Linux Is Now Available on the Raspberry Pi 4 Computer

Raspberry Pi 4 32-bit image now available to download

Ethical Hacking OS Kali Linux Is Now Available on the Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
How to Report an Extension in Mozilla Firefox 68

Latest version of the browser introduces new options

How to Report an Extension in Mozilla Firefox 68
How to Enable Family Safety Settings in Chromium Microsoft Edge

A dedicated flag is now available in Edge Dev

How to Enable Family Safety Settings in Chromium Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Releases Updates KB4507449, KB4507448 for Windows 7 and 8.1

New monthly rollups now available on Windows Update

Microsoft Releases Updates KB4507449, KB4507448 for Windows 7 and 8.1
New Windows 10 April 2020 Update ISO Images Now Available for Download

Microsoft releases new Windows 10 20H1 ISOs

New Windows 10 April 2020 Update ISO Images Now Available for Download
Microsoft Says It’s Not Planning to Give Up on Manufacturing Hardware in China

Company denies report it’s looking for a production transfer

Microsoft Says It’s Not Planning to Give Up on Manufacturing Hardware in China
July 2019 Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Also Causing a Black Screen

This problem was acknowledged by Microsoft on June 11

July 2019 Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Also Causing a Black Screen
Microsoft Updates Microsoft Edge Dev Browser with Plenty of New Features

New version now available for download on Windows and Mac

Microsoft Updates Microsoft Edge Dev Browser with Plenty of New Features
Microsoft Releases Security Updates to Patch 77 Vulnerabilities in Its Software

Windows, Office, Linux, all getting patches this month

Microsoft Releases Security Updates to Patch 77 Vulnerabilities in Its Software