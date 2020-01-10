Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Just two days after the official release, Mozilla's latest Firefox 72 web browser is now available for download from the software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating system releases.

Released earlier this week on January 7th, the Mozilla Firefox 72 web browser is here to finally implement Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for Linux-based operating systems, allowing users to watch videos from various websites in a floating, resizable window while working on other tabs or apps.

Additionally, the Firefox 72 release further improves the Enhanced Tracking Protection feature by blocking fingerprinting scripts by default, replaces annoying notification request pop-ups with a speech bubble, and addresses a zero-day vulnerability with the Firefox 72.0.1 point release.

"If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, obtain sensitive information, bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, or execute arbitrary code," reads Canonical's security advisory for Firefox.

Firefox 72 is now available for all Ubuntu users

If you're an Ubuntu user, which is one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions out there, you can now upgrade the Firefox web browser to the latest 72.0.1 release directly from the main software repositories in Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 19.04, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

If you use any of the supported Ubuntu Linux release, all you have to do to update Firefox is to run the Software Updater app and install all available updates, or execute the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install firefox" command in the Terminal app. Make sure you restart the Firefox web browser if it's running for the new version to be installed correctly.