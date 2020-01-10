> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Rolls out now to Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

Jan 10, 2020 20:39 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 72
   Firefox 72

Just two days after the official release, Mozilla's latest Firefox 72 web browser is now available for download from the software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating system releases.

Released earlier this week on January 7th, the Mozilla Firefox 72 web browser is here to finally implement Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for Linux-based operating systems, allowing users to watch videos from various websites in a floating, resizable window while working on other tabs or apps.

Additionally, the Firefox 72 release further improves the Enhanced Tracking Protection feature by blocking fingerprinting scripts by default, replaces annoying notification request pop-ups with a speech bubble, and addresses a zero-day vulnerability with the Firefox 72.0.1 point release.

"If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, obtain sensitive information, bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, or execute arbitrary code," reads Canonical's security advisory for Firefox.

Firefox 72 is now available for all Ubuntu users

If you're an Ubuntu user, which is one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions out there, you can now upgrade the Firefox web browser to the latest 72.0.1 release directly from the main software repositories in Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 19.04, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

If you use any of the supported Ubuntu Linux release, all you have to do to update Firefox is to run the Software Updater app and install all available updates, or execute the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install firefox" command in the Terminal app. Make sure you restart the Firefox web browser if it's running for the new version to be installed correctly.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4
Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.1 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac

New version of Thunderbird now up for grabs

Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.1 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Reach End of Life on January 23, 2020

Users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Reach End of Life on January 23, 2020
KDE Wants to Help Windows 7 Refugees Upgrade to Linux and the Plasma Desktop

Plasma could look like Windows 7 with a special theme

KDE Wants to Help Windows 7 Refugees Upgrade to Linux and the Plasma Desktop
KDE Ships January 2020 Applications Update with FlatHub Support, Improvements

KDE Applications 19.12.1 is now available for download

KDE Ships January 2020 Applications Update with FlatHub Support, Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less

So trade-in values have been significantly reduced

Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less
Samsung Says Galaxy Phones Not Leaking Any Personal Information to China

The company denies claims of Qihoo collecting user data

Samsung Says Galaxy Phones Not Leaking Any Personal Information to China
US Senator Seeks Ban on Intelligence Sharing with Countries Using Huawei Tech

Lawmaker introduces new bill to stop intel sharing

US Senator Seeks Ban on Intelligence Sharing with Countries Using Huawei Tech
You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork

AndEX 10 Build 200108 is available for purchase for $9 USD

You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork
Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Rolls out now to Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4
Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?

Microsoft Edge to launch for production devices next week

Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?
What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It

Latest version of Firefox blocks fingerprinting by default

What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It
Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10

Internet Explorer 2 was announced more than 24 years ago

Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10