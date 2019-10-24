> > >
Mozilla Firefox 70 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Available now for Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04, and 16.04

Oct 24, 2019 
The latest Mozilla Firefox 70 web browser is now available from the stable software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating system releases.

Lunched by Mozilla earlier this week, the Firefox 70 web browser introduces more privacy protections from Enhanced Tracking Protection, such as social tracking protection, as well as more security protections from Firefox Lockwise with integrated breach alerts from Firefox Monitor and complex password generation.

It also extends the dark mode to all built-in pages, improves readability for under- or overlined texts, including links, improves privacy and security indicators, adds a standalone Firefox account menu for easy access to various Firefox services, and adds a new indicator in the address bar when a website uses your geolocation.

Furthermore, Firefox 70 enables better browsing on more sites by bringing various improvements to core engine components, such as a faster Javascript Baseline Interpreter, which improves page loading with up to 8 percent. Of course, there are also numerous new features for web developers and a bunch of security fixes for the latest vulnerabilities.

"Multiple security issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service, bypass security restrictions, bypass same-origin restrictions, conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, bypass content security policy (CSP) protections, or execute arbitrary code.

Firefox 70 is now available for Ubuntu users

If you're using Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), you can now install or update to the latest Firefox 70 web browser from the stable software repositories. All you have to do is open the Software Updates app and apply all available updates.

You can also update Firefox on your Ubuntu PC from the command-line by running "sudo apt update && sudo apt install firefox" (without quotes). We recommend all users to install Firefox 70 as soon as possible and always keep it up-to-date when new maintenance versions are available to download as they fix bugs and security issues.

