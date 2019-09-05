> >
Mozilla Firefox 70 Enters Development with Extended Dark Mode Support, New Logo

The web browser is now available for public beta testing

Sep 5, 2019 
Firefox 70
   Firefox 70

With the Firefox 69 out the door, Mozilla has kicked off development of the next major Firefox release, version 70, which brings exciting new features and various improvements.

The Mozilla Firefox 70 web browser is now in the works and it looks like it's already shaping up to be a great release that finally brings us the new logo Mozilla showcased earlier this summer. While Firefox 69 still ships with the old logo, after upgrading to Firefox 70, users will immediately notice the new logo on their desktop shortcut.

Firefox 70 promises another revamp of the user interface on all platforms by extending the Dark Mode support to all built-in pages. What this means is that if you're using Dark Mode on your operating system, Firefox 70 will show all internal pages, including the preferences, in dark, as you can see from the screenshot gallery below.

Furthermore, users will notice a new Welcome to Firefox screen on the New Tab page to more easily get started, an updated and re-organized Firefox Accounts toolbar menu that gives them faster access to account features and services, and a more efficient compositor was implemented for macOS users, which dramatically reduces power consumption on most Mac machines.

Firefox 70 is expected to launch on October 22nd

Firefox 70 also brings many under the hood changes, such as the enablement of the baseline interpreter for JavaScript bytecode execution, as well as new tools for web developers like an audit for keyboard accessibility, a color deficiency simulator for WebRender-enabled systems, and an information icon for buggy CSS properties in Page Inspector's Rules pane.

Among other noteworthy changes, Firefox 70 will let users quickly jump to a button on a toolbar by typing the first characters when focused on a toolbar button, removes the aliased theme properties, and enables WebRender by default for Windows systems with integrated Intel graphics cards for low resolution devices.

If you're keen to try out the Firefox 70 web browser, you can download the latest beta release for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms right now through our free software portal, but please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for production use. The final release of the Mozilla Firefox 70 web browser is expected to launch on October 22nd.

Firefox 70 new welcome screen
Firefox 70 new welcome screen
Firefox 70 dark preferences
Firefox 70 dark preferences

Mozilla Firefox 70 (3 Images)

Firefox 70
Firefox 70 new welcome screenFirefox 70 dark preferences
