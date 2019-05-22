> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mozilla Firefox 67 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Including Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

May 22, 2019 16:52 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 67
   Firefox 67

The recently released Mozilla Firefox 67 web browser is now available for download from the official software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems.

The Firefox 67 web browser arrived on May 21st, 2019, and promises to be the fastest Firefox release to date thanks to the numerous internal performance improvements implemented by Mozilla. Firefox 67 also comes with a built-in crypto miner and fingerprinter blocker, and a much-improved Private Browsing mode.

One of the coolest new features of the Firefox 67 web browser is the ability to finally run different builds of Firefox at the same time. As such, users can now install and run the Firefox stable, beta, and nightly versions all side by side, or install and use both the latest stable and the ESR (Extended Support Release) version simultaneously.

Other noteworthy features implemented in Firefox 67 include the dav1d AV1 high-performance decoder for streaming videos on lower bandwidth and on higher quality, support for the new Reiwa era in Japan, an improved Pocket experience, and numerous accessibility enhancements.

Firefox 67 is now available for Ubuntu releases

If you're using Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems out there, you can now install the latest Firefox 67 web browser as we speak on your personal computers. To do that, you must launch the Software Updates utility or the Ubuntu Software app, check for updates, and install Firefox 67.

Firefox 67 is currently available for all supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus). We recommend updating your Ubuntu PCs to Firefox 67 as soon as possible.

Of course, many other GNU/Linux distributions have released the Firefox 67 web browser for their users, so if you're using a different Linux OS make sure you check the repositories for the latest Firefox release. Alternatively, you can download the Firefox 67 binaries and sources right now from our free web portal

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Leap 15.1 Officially Released, Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1

Includes numerous improvements and updated components

openSUSE Leap 15.1 Officially Released, Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1
LibreOffice 6.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS

LibreOffice 6.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Now Supported on Ubuntu 19.04 and Fedora 30

HPLIP 3.19.5 is now available for download

HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Now Supported on Ubuntu 19.04 and Fedora 30
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.2, First RC Out Now

The final release should be out in July 2019

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.2, First RC Out Now
KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Enters Beta with Many Enhancements

The final release will arrive on June 11th

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Enters Beta with Many Enhancements

Fresh Reviews

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)

A charming, but unforgiving turn-based RPG with tense combat

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Review (PS4)

The Atelier series welcomes another entry in the alchemy-themed anime RPG series that has captivated audiences worldwide

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Review (PS4)
A Plague Tale: Innocence Review (PS4)

A bold stealth survival game set in Medieval France during the times of the bubonic plague and the French Inquisition

A Plague Tale: Innocence Review (PS4)
Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)

A charming, but unforgiving turn-based RPG with tense combat

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Review (PS4)

The Atelier series welcomes another entry in the alchemy-themed anime RPG series that has captivated audiences worldwide

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Review (PS4)

Latest News

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

It's now using the latest Tor Browser 8.5

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs

Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs
Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive

One of the best Total War game is here for you to play

Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive
Why Future Windows 10 Versions Will Block Some Wi-Fi Networks

Microsoft pushing for more secure Wi-Fi networks

Why Future Windows 10 Versions Will Block Some Wi-Fi Networks
How Microsoft Will Handle Windows 10 End of Service Deadlines

Company planning automatic updates on old Windows versions

How Microsoft Will Handle Windows 10 End of Service Deadlines
Intel Rolls Out New Wireless Bluetooth Driver for Its Adapters - Version 21.10.1

The update improves Bluetooth LE mouse compatibility

Intel Rolls Out New Wireless Bluetooth Driver for Its Adapters - Version 21.10.1
Intel Has Released PROSet/Wireless 21.10.1 Version - Download Now

The drivers add Windows 10 May 2019 Update (19H1) support

Intel Has Released PROSet/Wireless 21.10.1 Version - Download Now
NVIDIA Vulkan GeForce 425.58 Beta Driver Is Out - Download Now

The new driver release adds two new VK extensions

NVIDIA Vulkan GeForce 425.58 Beta Driver Is Out - Download Now