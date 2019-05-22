Mozilla Firefox 67 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

The recently released Mozilla Firefox 67 web browser is now available for download from the official software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems.

The Firefox 67 web browser arrived on May 21st, 2019, and promises to be the fastest Firefox release to date thanks to the numerous internal performance improvements implemented by Mozilla. Firefox 67 also comes with a built-in crypto miner and fingerprinter blocker, and a much-improved Private Browsing mode.

One of the coolest new features of the Firefox 67 web browser is the ability to finally run different builds of Firefox at the same time. As such, users can now install and run the Firefox stable, beta, and nightly versions all side by side, or install and use both the latest stable and the ESR (Extended Support Release) version simultaneously.

Other noteworthy features implemented in Firefox 67 include the dav1d AV1 high-performance decoder for streaming videos on lower bandwidth and on higher quality, support for the new Reiwa era in Japan, an improved Pocket experience, and numerous accessibility enhancements.

Firefox 67 is now available for Ubuntu releases

If you're using Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems out there, you can now install the latest Firefox 67 web browser as we speak on your personal computers. To do that, you must launch the Software Updates utility or the Ubuntu Software app, check for updates, and install Firefox 67.

Firefox 67 is currently available for all supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus). We recommend updating your Ubuntu PCs to Firefox 67 as soon as possible.

Of course, many other GNU/Linux distributions have released the Firefox 67 web browser for their users, so if you're using a different Linux OS make sure you check the repositories for the latest Firefox release. Alternatively, you can download the Firefox 67 binaries and sources right now from our free web portal