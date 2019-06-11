Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Mozilla released today the second maintenance update to the latest Firefox 67 "Quantum" web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Firefox 67.0.2 is now available, a bugfix and stability release that addresses several issues reported by users lately, including a crash with Apple's upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15 operating system, the ability to start two simultaneous downloads via < a download >, and a performance regression for Eclipse Remote Application Platform (RAP) apps.

On Linux systems, users are now able to easily install and use additional language packs using the built-in Preferences UI. On both Linux or macOS systems, Firefox users can now start the web browser in safe mode without it believing that the user profile is too recent on the subsequent launch to be used with the current version of Firefox.

Download Firefox 67.0.2 for Linux, macOS, and Windows

Among other issues fixed in Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2, we can mention the "TypeError: data is null in PrivacyFilter.jsm" JavaScript error in console, which was reported to significantly degrade the performance and reliability of sessionstore, and a bug that broke saved custom home pages when the browser attempts to clear data during shutdown.

The proxy authentication dialog box has been fixed as well to no longer pop up asking users to authenticate after upgrading their web browsers to the Firefox 67 release. Support for the Pearson myCloud website was revised to no longer break if the FIDO U2F (Universal 2nd Factor) authentication method isn't based on Google Chrome's implementation.

Last but not least, Firefox 67.0.2 enables web developers to copy the href/src content from certain HTML tags by using the context menu in the Inspector markup view. You can download Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal or update your installations via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.