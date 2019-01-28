> >
Mozilla Firefox 65 "Quantum" Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New

It's available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Jan 28, 2019 
Firefox 65.0
   Firefox 65.0

The Firefox 65 web browser is now available for download ahead of tomorrow's launch, January 29, 2019, when Mozilla will officially unveil the latest version in the "Quantum" series and the new features and improvements they worked on since Firefox 64.

Yes, that's right, the final release of the Mozilla Firefox 65.0 web browser was made available on Mozilla's official download servers, and you can download it right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems through our free software portal if you want to install and run it ahead of tomorrow's official launch when it will be available via the OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism.

Mozilla Firefox 65.0 brings various improvements and new features, including support for the WebP image format, the ability to change the display language for Firefox's UI in the Options page, Handoff support on macOS to allow users to continue their browsing sessions from their iOS device to a Mac computer, the ability to switch tabs by scrolling in the tab bar on Linux, and AV1 video codec support on Windows.

With the Firefox 65, Mozilla now lets Windows users install their favorite web browser using an MSI installer, updates the Content Blocking section in the "Privacy & Security" Options page and Control Center to simplify the blocking options, and allows users to set a warning when exiting Firefox if it's configured to restore the browsing session automatically.

Firefox 65 brings enhanced security for Linux, Android, and macOS

Other highlights of the Firefox 65 "Quantum" release include enhanced security for GNU/Linux, Android, and macOS operating systems by enabling stronger stack smashing protection by default, a new Flexbox inspector tool for web developers to detect and highlight Flexbox containers, as well as to debug the sizes of Flex items, and support for the Storage Access API on desktop platforms.

Developing story...

