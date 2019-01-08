> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mozilla Firefox 65 Promises Enhanced Security for Linux, Android, and macOS

The final release is expected on January 29, 2019

Jan 8, 2019 17:07 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 65 beta
   Firefox 65 beta

A new major Firefox version is expected to land at the end of January 2019 with some interesting changes and new features as Mozilla continues to improve the security and reliability of its open-source web browser.

That's right, we're talking here about Firefox 65, the next major release of the popular open-source web browser used by millions of computer and mobile users worldwide. With the Firefox 65 release, Mozilla adds support for the WebP image format for all platforms, the ability to change the UI's display language in the Options page, as well as AV1 video codec support for Window users.

macOS users would be happy to learn that with the Firefox 65 release they'll be able to continue browsing from their iPhone or iPad devices on their Macs as this release supports the Handoff feature. There's also good news for Linux users as they will finally be able to switch tabs by scrolling in the tab bar. Also, Windows users can now install Firefox using an MSI installer.

Firefox 65 brings enhanced security for Linux, Android, and macOS

To help ensure the security of our digital lives, Mozilla is adding an extra layer of security to the Linux, Android, and macOS platforms by implementing an enhanced stack smashing protection in Firefox 65, which will be enabled by default for all users. Additionally, Firefox 65 comes with an updated Content Blocking section in the Privacy & Security panel and much simpler blocking options in Control Center's Options page.

Among other noteworthy improvements coming to the Firefox 65 web browser, we can mention the ability to set Firefox to warn you when closing the window even if it's configured to automatically restore the last browsing session on the next launch, as well as support for reporting the memory usage for each resource in the updated Task Manager page that's accessible if you type about:performance in the address bar.

The Firefox 65 release also comes with some new features and improvements for web developers, such as a new Flexbox inspector tool capable of detecting and highlighting Flexbox containers and debug the size of Flex items, support for the Storage Access API on all supported desktop platforms, as well as the ability to track all CSS changes made in the Rules panel via the new Changes tab.

The final Mozilla Firefox 65 release is expected to hit the streets for all supported platforms, including Linux, Android, Windows, and macOS, at the end of the month, on January 29th. As usual, it will be a free, incremental OTA (Over-the-Air) update for all users, but if you can't wait until then, you can try out the latest beta version for Linux, Mac, and Windows right now from our free software portal.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Vivaldi 2.2 Introduces Picture-in-Picture, Smarter Tab Management and Navigation

Now available for Mac, Linux, and Windows

Vivaldi 2.2 Introduces Picture-in-Picture, Smarter Tab Management and Navigation
Google Search Results Personalized Even for Incognito and Logged Out Users

Editorialized search results presented to all users

Google Search Results Personalized Even for Incognito and Logged Out Users
Firefox Adds Price Wise Test Pilot Experiment for Easy Price Tracking

Available for Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Home Depot and Best Buy

Firefox Adds Price Wise Test Pilot Experiment for Easy Price Tracking
Firefox 64 to Add Enterprise Policy Support for macOS, New Tab Handling Features

A public beta version is now available for testing

Firefox 64 to Add Enterprise Policy Support for macOS, New Tab Handling Features
Vivaldi 2.1 Adds AV1 Video Codec Support, Puts More Power into Quick Commands

It's now available for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Vivaldi 2.1 Adds AV1 Video Codec Support, Puts More Power into Quick Commands

Fresh Reviews

Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review
Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It

The difference a controller makes is incredible

Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review

Latest News

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements

The OTA update is now rolling out to supported devices

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4480116, KB4480966, KB4480978

It’s Patch Tuesday, it’s time for new cumulative updates

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4480116, KB4480966, KB4480978
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
Mozilla Firefox 65 Promises Enhanced Security for Linux, Android, and macOS

The final release is expected on January 29, 2019

Mozilla Firefox 65 Promises Enhanced Security for Linux, Android, and macOS
KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12

KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is now available to download

KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12
Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019

The first release candidate is now available for testing

Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019
Razer Announces Its First Gaming Monitor, the Razer Raptor

Company also unveiled the Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptop

Razer Announces Its First Gaming Monitor, the Razer Raptor
Samsung Reveals Massive 219-inch Modular Micro LED TV

There is no price attached or a launch date

Samsung Reveals Massive 219-inch Modular Micro LED TV
Three Task Manager Features Microsoft Should Add in Windows 10 19H1

Or how Microsoft should improve this essential tool

Three Task Manager Features Microsoft Should Add in Windows 10 19H1