Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Just a couple of days ago, Mozilla released the Firefox 62 "Quantum" web browser for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, and now the new release is available for all supported Ubuntu OSes.

Firefox 62 introduces Canadian English (en-CA) locale, FreeBSD support for the WebAuthn (Web Authentication) API used for accessing Public Key Credentials Level 1, support for Firefox Home to display up to four rows of top sites, highlights, and Pocket stories, and a new "Reopen in Container" tab menu option that lets users reopen conternized tabs in a different container.

Furthermore, Firefox 62 enables web developers to create richer web page layouts and beautiful typography for sites thanks to the addition of CSS Shapes support and CSS Variable Fonts (OpenType Font Variations) support, as well as a brand-new Shape Path Editor in the CSS Inspector. It also allows users to distrust certificates issued by Symantec by setting "security.pki.distrust_ca_policy" to 2.

Mozilla plans to remove all trust for Symantec-issued certificates with the upcoming Firefox 63 release. Meanwhile, Firefox 62 removes the description field for bookmarks, but still lets users to export them as either JSON or HTML files, changes the way WebRTC handles screen sharing, and prompts users to wipe their Firefox profile data when disconnecting from Firefox Sync.

Firefox 62 is now available for all Ubuntu releases

While it's possible to install the latest Firefox release on Ubuntu as a Snap package from the Snap Store or directly run the binary package from Mozilla's website, most users still prefer the old way of installing or updating their apps. As Firefox is the default web browser for Ubuntu Linux, new releases are pushed to the main repositories a few days after a new major version arrives.

Therefore, Firefox 62 is now available on the software repositories of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr). To update, simply run the Software Updater utility and apply all available updates. Alternatively, you can open a terminal and run the "sudo apt install firefox" command to update only the Firefox web browser.