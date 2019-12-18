> >
MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed

Features Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU

Dec 18, 2019 
The Linux Mint project, in collaboration with Compulab, have announced the general availability of MintBox 3, the 5th-generation of the Linux Mint-powered PC.

Based on the Compulab Airtop3 design, MintBox 3 offers customers a small footprint, an aesthetic all-metal industrial design with silent cooling, accessible I/O ports, and high performance for intensive workloads and graphics tasks. It's the most powerful MintBox computer ever made and ships with the latest Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon edition pre-installed.

"Since the start of our partnership in 2012, working with Compulab has been an amazing experience," said Clement Lefebvre, Project Leader at Linux Mint. "Each new unit felt really special. The MintBox3 is no different, there's nothing else like it. It isn't just compact, silent, and good looking though, it's the most powerful computer we've ever got our hands on."

Technical specs of MintBox 3

MintBox 3 is available in two versions, MintBox 3 Basic and MintBox 3 Pro. The Basic version features a 6-core Intel Core i5-9500 processor, 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 256 GB Samsung NVMe SSD, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, Dual Gbit Ethernet, 802.11ac wireless, 6x USB 3.1 gen 1 type-A, 1x USB 3.1 gen 2 type C, 1x USB 3.1 gen 2 type A, and 1x USB 3.1 gen 1 type A.

The MintBox 3 Pro is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i9-9900K processor, 32 GB Dual channel DDR4-2666 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GDDR6 and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards with support for up to 7 displays, 1 TB Samsung NVMe SSD, Dual Gbit Ethernet, 802.11ac wireless, 6x USB 3.1 gen 1 type-A, 2x USB 3.1 gen 2 (type-C + type-A), and 1x USB 3.1 gen 1 type-A.

Extra features of the MintBox3 computers include natural airflow (NAF) cooling, discrete TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, I3M (integrated interactive information monitor), digital power and reset management using FPGA, clamshell opening and tool-free service, system diagnostics LEDs, and configurable auto-on. The price starts at $1399 USD for MintBox 3 Basic and $2499 USD for MintBox 3 Pro, and you can buy one right now from Compulab.

