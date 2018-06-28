MintBox Mini 2 Computers Are Ready to Ship Worldwide with Linux Mint 19 “Tara”

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that the MintBox Mini 2 and MintBox Mini 2 Pro computers are now ready for shipment worldwide and comes pre-loaded with the soon-to-be-released Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system.

Based on the Compulab Fitlet2 computer, the long-anticipated MintBox Mini 2 and MintBox Mini 2 Pro tiny PCs has no fans or moving parts, feature dual-band antennas, are resistant to humidity and are designed for use in industrial environments at temperatures ranging from -40 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius.

They are powered by Quad Core Intel Celeron J3455 processors and come with up to 8GB of RAM. An integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU will be available on the second edition of the MintBox Mini computer, which comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, an RS232 serial port, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a microSD slot.

Audio and micro jacks are available as well on the MintBox Mini 2 computers, which also offer a HDMI 1.4 port supporting 4K resolution at 30Hz and a mini-DP (DisplayPort) 1.2 port supporting 4K resolution as 60Hz for improved display connectivity.

Mintbox Mini 2 comes with Linux Mint 19 “Tara” pre-installed

While the MintBox Mini 2 computer includes 64GB SSD internal storage, the MintBox Mini 2 Pro version comes with 120GB SSD internal storage. Connectivity-wise, both models feature Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 support provided by an Intel 8260AC chip.

A Kensington lock is available as well on the right side and two programmable LEDs are present on the front. Both units are upgradable to 16GB RAM and come with the soon-to-be-released Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system by default, which is now available to download.

Both the Mintbox Mini 2 and Mintbox Mini 2 Pro will ship worldwide and will be available for purchase from fit IoT this week, as well as from Amazon in the coming weeks. The Mintbox Mini 2 edition will cost US $299 and the Mintbox Mini 2 Pro variant costs US $349. Check out the image gallery below to see it in action.

MintBox Mini 2