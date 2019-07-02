> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Microsoft Says Linux Surpassed Windows on Azure

And yes, Microsoft loves Linux, in case you forgot

Jul 2, 2019 08:43 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
"Microsoft loves Linux," Microsofties say on every occasion
   "Microsoft loves Linux," Microsofties say on every occasion

“Microsoft loves Linux” is something that we hear every once in a while, especially from Microsofties who try to get the software giant more involved into this world that they once hated.

But it’s this love the one that skyrocketed the adoption of Linux on Microsoft Azure, so the open-source platform grew so much that it eventually managed to overtake Windows Server.

The confirmation comes from nobody else than Microsoft Linux kernel developer Sasha Levin, who revealed (via ZDNet) that the Linux usage on Microsoft cloud services surpassed Windows, essentially becoming the number one choice for customers.

While this might sound surprising at first, it’s certainly not, especially as Microsoft itself has pushed very hard to get closer to Linux in the last few years.

Rapid growth for Linux on Azure

And as the cited source notes, it all started several years ago when Mark Russinovich, Azure CTO, revealed that no less than one in four instances of Azure were running Linux. This means that at that point, 25 percent of the systems were based on Linux.

That figure rapidly increased, and in late 2018, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive VP of the cloud and enterprise group, confirmed that Linux adoption reached 40 percent on Azure.

And now, here we are in 2019 with Azure finally surpassing Windows thanks to this rapid adoption, and there’s a good chance it would grow even more in the coming months and year.

Microsoft itself has become a big Linux fan, and the company has implemented support for the open-source platform into its key products, including Windows. Right now, Windows 10 users can run Linux on top of the OS with the Windows Subsystem for Linux, or WSL, which supports major Linux distros like Ubuntu.

Azure also supports a wide array of Linux distributions, like CentOS, Oracle Linux, and Debian.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Windows 10 Barely Moves the Needle on Global Market Share

Data shows Windows 10 records minor share increase

Windows 10 Barely Moves the Needle on Global Market Share
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 for WSL Now Available for Download

New Linux distro released for Windows 10 users

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 for WSL Now Available for Download
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows 7 and 8.1

New version of the browser available for older Windows

Microsoft Releases Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows 7 and 8.1
How to Pin Sites to the Windows 10 Taskbar in Chromium Microsoft Edge

And easily access them at a later time with just a click

How to Pin Sites to the Windows 10 Taskbar in Chromium Microsoft Edge
Understanding Vivaldi’s Abusive Ad Blocker

New ad blocker integrated into Vivaldi browser

Understanding Vivaldi’s Abusive Ad Blocker

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6

Registered developers can now install the new beta versions

Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6
MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

Available in two variants with Linux Mint pre-installed

MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

Linux Mint 19 is the last release to support 32-bit systems

Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

Artists and designers are invited to submit their artwork

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions
Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Whonix 15 release is now available to download

Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

Debian Project puts out call for help from community

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
WinDynamicDesktop for Windows 10 Review

Bring the macOS Dynamic Desktop to Windows 10

WinDynamicDesktop for Windows 10 Review