Microsoft Conquers Android as “Link to Windows” Becomes Top Free App

Microsoft is fully committed to Android now

Oct 26, 2019 07:12 GMT 
Microsoft apps winning Android
Microsoft’s Android apps are getting more and more popular, and today the company’s very own “Link to Windows” tool published in the Google Play Store conquered the leading place in the Top Free rankings.

The milestone was announced on Twitter by Vishnu Nath, Partner Director of Program Management, Microsoft Mobile Experiences & Essential Products, the group also responsible for the development of the Your Phone companion app.

According to the chart shared by Nath, Microsoft’s app is now placed higher than Facebook Messenger, TikTok, WhatsApp Messenger, and Snapchat,

However, worth mentioning is that this chart isn’t solely based on the number of downloads, as Your Phone is still far behind the other apps mentioned above in terms of installs from the Google Play Store. According to Google’s data, Microsoft’s app has been installed more than 10 million times, whereas Facebook Messenger, for example, has over 1 billion downloads from the Play store alone.

Pre-loaded on Samsung phones

Your Phone allows Android users to connect their smartphone with Windows 10 devices for features that include quick access to the photo gallery, messaging, and starting recently, phone calls.

“You love your phone. So does your PC. With Your Phone Companion you can easily sync your Android phone with your Windows 10 PC. Get instant access to everything you love on your phone, right on your PC. Reply to your text messages with ease, stop emailing yourself photos, and receive your phone's notifications on your PC's bigger screen,” Microsoft explains in the description of the app.

The Your Phone app is offered pre-installed on Windows 10 devices, and the Android version also comes pre-loaded on Samsung’s latest flagships, like the Galaxy Note10.

This approach certainly helped make the app overall more popular, especially among Samsung users, and the latest updates, which include phone capabilities, increased its customer appeal going forward.

