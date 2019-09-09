> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Microsoft Confirms It's Working on Microsoft Teams for Linux, Release Imminent

A universal communications platform from Microsoft

Sep 9, 2019 18:47 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Microsoft Teams
   Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has confirmed today that it is working on a Linux version for its acclaimed Microsoft Teams universal communications platform.

Supported on some of the most popular desktop and mobile platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, Microsoft Teams offers a unified communications platform where teams can share a workspace where they can chat, share files, and work with business apps.

More and more people are switching to Linux these days, and since Microsoft itself started integrating Linux into its latest Windows 10 operating system with the WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) project, as well as to develop new features for the Linux kernel, the company confirmed today it will release Microsoft Teams for Linux.

After it was rumoured that Microsoft might launch a Linux version of its Microsoft Teams communications platform, allowing Linux users to join their Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android teammates, a company employee took to Twitter to confirm that an official version of Microsoft Teams for Linux will soon be available to download.

Ubuntu and Debian are officially supported

Microsoft not only confirmed that it's already working on a Linux version of Microsoft Teams, but it also put up a repository for some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, Ubuntu and Debian, which means that the installations will be made through a PPA repo that you users can easily add to their systems.

It looks like Microsoft Teams for Linux was possible due to the high demand from users. A request for a Linux client on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice feedback forum gathered more than 9,000 votes. However, don't expect Microsoft Teams for Linux to be Open Source software, as the code will remain proprietary.

You can try out Microsoft Teams for free right now by visiting the official website, where you can learn everything there is to know about Microsoft's unified communication platform for chat, video calling, file sharing, and more. We'll let you know when the Linux client is available for download, so stay tuned.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases

The stable release will co-exist with the rolling release

Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases
LXLE 18.04.3 Linux OS Released for Old PCs, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Includes updated components and bug fixes

LXLE 18.04.3 Linux OS Released for Old PCs, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate Available for Testing Ahead of September 12 Launch

GNOME 3.33.92 packages are now ready for public testing

GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate Available for Testing Ahead of September 12 Launch
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Gets First Point Release, Available to Download Now

Debian GNU/Linux 10.1 released with security and bug fixes

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Gets First Point Release, Available to Download Now

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Latest News

Ghost of Tsushima Gets Impressive Trailer and a Release Timeframe

Sucker Punch confirms the game is coming Summer 2020

Ghost of Tsushima Gets Impressive Trailer and a Release Timeframe
New MMO Action RPG Set in the Magic: The Gathering Universe Revealed

Magic: Legends begins beta testing in 2020

New MMO Action RPG Set in the Magic: The Gathering Universe Revealed
D&D Inspired Dark Alliance Action RPG Lets You Play as Drizzt Do'Urden

Join up to 4 friends and battle iconic monsters

D&D Inspired Dark Alliance Action RPG Lets You Play as Drizzt Do'Urden
THQ Nordic Asks Fans If They Want a Gothic Remake, Releases Playable Prototype

The playable prototype is free for owners of certain games

THQ Nordic Asks Fans If They Want a Gothic Remake, Releases Playable Prototype
Control's New Free Expeditions Update Takes Players to New Areas

Those who complete it will receive rare mods and materials

Control's New Free Expeditions Update Takes Players to New Areas
The Wolf Among Us 2 Is Happening, but It's Coming to Epic Games Store First

No release date yet, but it will be launched on consoles too

The Wolf Among Us 2 Is Happening, but It's Coming to Epic Games Store First
Senua's Emotional Journey Continues in Hellblade II, Coming to Xbox Series X

Ninja Theory's new title is still early in development

Senua's Emotional Journey Continues in Hellblade II, Coming to Xbox Series X
Obisidian Announce The Outer Worlds Is Getting Its First DLC in 2020

Prepare to visit the Halcyon colony again next year

Obisidian Announce The Outer Worlds Is Getting Its First DLC in 2020
Microsoft Reveals the Xbox Series X, Its Next-Generation Gaming Console

The new console will arrive on Holiday 2020

Microsoft Reveals the Xbox Series X, Its Next-Generation Gaming Console