Mesa 18.0.4 Linux Graphics Stack to Squash Rendering Bugs in Trine & The Witcher

Will be rolling out to various distros in the coming days

May 16, 2018 15:22 GMT  ·  By  · 
The Mesa graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems will soon receive a new maintenance update that addresses a few important bugs in some games and improves various of the included open-source graphics drivers.

Mesa 18.0.4 is expected to arrive this week as the fourth maintenance update to the Mesa 18 series, bringing improvements to the r600 graphics driver for ATI/Radeon GPUs that fix some rendering bugs in the Trine and The Witcher video games, as well as several bug fixes for the Radeon RADV Vulkan driver.

The Intel ANV Vulkan and Intel i965 OpenGL graphics drivers have been improved as well in this Mesa 18.0.4, which patches a leak in Intel's BLORP code for 4th Generation and 5th Generation Intel Core processors, and adds a few fixes to code emission around 16-bit integers and Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Patches added for a couple of leaks in AMDGPU, winsys, pipe-loader

In addition to the driver improvements mentioned above, the Mesa 18.0.4 graphics stack update promises to patch more memory leaks in the AMDGPU open-source graphics driver for AMD Radeon GPUs, as well as the winsys and pipe-loader components. Also, it applies OriginUpperLeft to FragCoord in the SPIR-V component.

A couple of patches were also added to Mesa core to fix an error handling issue in the get_framebuffer_parameteriv function, as well as to add missing support for the glFogiv(GL_FOG_DISTANCE_MODE_NV) OpenGL extension. For a full list of fixes in Mesa 18.0.4, you can study the full changelog attached in this mailing list announcement.

A release candidate of Mesa 18.0.4 is now available for internal testing, and the final release is expected to hit the streets in the coming days, so keep an eye on the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions for the update at the end of the week or early next week.

