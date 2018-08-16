Major Zorin OS Linux Release Is Coming This Fall Based on Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS

The Zorin OS developers announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 12.4, the fourth maintenance update to the latest Zorin OS 12 operating system series based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

Shipping with the updated HWE (Hardware Enablement) stack from the recently announced Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS point release, which is powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as an updated X graphics stack, Zorin OS 12.4 brings all the latest software and security updates from the Ubuntu repositories, along with performance enhancements and bug fixes.

"Zorin OS 12.4 introduces an updated hardware enablement stack. The newly-included Linux kernel 4.15, as well as an updated X server graphics stack," reads the release announcement. "In addition, new patches for system vulnerabilities are included in this release, so you can have the peace of mind knowing that you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever."

Major Zorin OS version coming soon based on Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS

In the announcement, the Zorin OS developers urged all Zorin OS 12 users to update their installations to the Zorin OS 12.4 point release or download the new installation images for Zorin OS 12.4 Core, Zorin OS 12.4 Lite, Zorin OS 12.4 Education, Zorin OS 12.4 Education Lite, as well as Zorin OS 12.4 Business and Zorin OS 12.4 Ultimate if they want to deploy the operating system on new computers.

Also, they teased us with the upcoming availability of a major Zorin OS release that will be based on the recently released Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system. Of course, this means that Zorin OS 12.4 is the last in the series, so don't expect further point releases for Zorin OS 12 to be announced in the near future. The beta release of the next major Zorin OS release will be available shortly.