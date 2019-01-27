> > >
LXQt 0.14 Desktop Adds Split View in File Manager, LXQt 1.0 Still in Development

The Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment has been updated

Jan 27, 2019 
LXQt 0.14.0 released
The development team behind the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment (LXQt) have released a new maintenance update towards the major LXQt 1.0 milestone.

LXQt 0.14.0 is the latest version of the lightweight desktop environment that continues the legacy of the LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) project based on recent Qt technologies. This version comes eight months after the LXQt 0.13.0 release to add yet another layer of enhancements and other optimizations.

Highlights include a new Split View in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, which is the Qt port of the PCManFM file manager used in LXDE, as well as better handling of the desktop and mounted devices. Taking about the desktop, it can now show icons for Computer, Trash, Network, and user's Home directory.

Of course, the Trash icon is interactive so you can empty it or restore items you've accidentally deleted. LXQt 0.14.0 also adds support for rendering image EXIF data and ImgBB as new upload target for the LxImage-Qt image viewer, as well as history-based tab switching and custom margins to the QTerminal terminal emulator.

LXQt 1.0.0 still in development

Under the hood, several dependencies have been changed with the LXQt 0.14.0 release, which requires the C++ ISO Standard 14, lxqt-build-tools 0.6..0, and cmake 3.1.0 or later. Most of the core packages have received translation updates as well, and all translations were moved back to their respective repositories.

LXQt 0.14.0 is now available for download if you want to compile the source yourself, but it should be coming soon to the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions too, so make sure you update as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the development team is working hard on the LXQt 1.0.0 release, which could arrive later this year with major new features and improvements.

